Bessor Announces Acquisition Of Graphite Prospect

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSXV:) ("" or the“”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated September 9, 2025 theto acquire (the“Acquisition”) the Jagrite Graphite Project located near the Bella Coola area in British Columbia.

The Jagrite Graphite Project consists of a mineral property covering 139.4 hectares located on Bentinck Arm, 30 kilometers southwest of Bella Coola, BC. The property has been the subject of previous exploration and geological mapping. Graphite occurrences in bedrock have been mapped over a 400 X 400 meter area within the property. Crystalline flake graphite concentrations can be found within biotite schist roof pendants of the granodioritic gneiss of the Coast Plutonic Complex. Concentrations of graphite occur at the crests of folds, with fine-grained graphite, post-dating ductile deformation, concentrated in shear zones and thin veins. (source: BCGS Geological Fieldwork 1992).

The terms of the acquisition are:

Bessor to provide a cash payment of Cad$20,000.00 upon signing.Bessor to provide a cash payment of Cad$25,000.00 on or before 12 months of signing the asset purchase agreement.Bessor to provide a cash payment of Cad$25,000.00 on or before 24 months of signing the asset purchase agreement.Bessor to issue 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

Jason Riley, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation said:“we are excited to add the Jagrite Graphite Project to our existing property portfolio and look forward to further planning and implementing of exploration.”

ABOUT BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Bessor's focus is on exploration and development of the Redhill volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in British Columbia. In addition, Bessor has a 1% NSR on certain claims in the Blackwater Mine operated by Artemis Gold Inc.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Andris Kikauka, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure set out in this news release. Mr. Kikauka is independent to Bessor.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Jason Riley

President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Jason Riley

CEO

604-688-2641

Or email

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Website:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Jagrite property and the exploration and development of the Jagrite property; the earning of the Option by Bessor; the exploration and development strategy of the Jagrite property, including the exploration program, drilling, and the timing for completion of these events; the timing for the completion of exploration work including drilling and the receipt of exploration information and drill assays; There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. There can be no assurance that the exploration of the Jagrite property will be completed, and if Bessor will complete the earning of the Option on the Jagrite property. In the forward looking information contained in this news release, Bessor has made numerous assumptions, based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with the mineral industry. In addition, Bessor has assumed: the continued market acceptance of its joint venture partnership model; the ability of Bessor and its partners to raise future equity financing, if needed, at prices acceptable to Bessor or its partners; Bessor's current and initial understanding and analysis of the Jagrite property; the ability of Bessor or third parties to discover viable exploration targets and the results of exploration on the Jagrite property; the ability of Bessor to explore and develop the Jagrite property; the cost of exploration, including sampling, drilling and assaying, on the Jagrite property; and Bessor's general and administrative costs remaining sustainable. While, Bessor considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Bessor's observations, actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: there is no certainty that the Option will result in significant or successful exploration of the Jagrite property or development of the Jagrite property into a producing mine; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineralization and uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; Bessor may not be able to comply with its ongoing obligations regarding its properties; the early stage of Bessor and its projects, and in particular, the Jagrite property, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, in particular copper and gold prices; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Bessor; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions and risk factors used to develop such forward-looking information that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Bessor's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at . Although Bessor has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Bessor does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.