With DOL Increasing PERM Audits In 2025, BYK Advertising Helps Employers Stay Fully Compliant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) increases the frequency and depth of PERM audits in 2025, employers are facing heightened scrutiny in their immigration advertising and labor certification processes. Jon Byk Advertising, a pioneer in PERM recruitment advertising for nearly six decades, is providing businesses with the compliance expertise they need to navigate this complex regulatory landscape with confidence.The PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) process is critical for employers sponsoring foreign workers for permanent roles in the United States. In response to shifting labor policies and an increased focus on protecting U.S. workers, the DOL is intensifying its review of PERM applications, especially those that show signs of advertising or documentation irregularities.According to the DOL's Employment and Training Administration, common audit triggers in 2025 include incomplete documentation, noncompliant ad content, and failure to meet recruitment timelines. These audits can delay or derail immigration sponsorships, resulting in lost time and increased legal exposure for employers.Jon Byk Advertising is stepping in as a strategic compliance partner. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving clients nationwide, the agency specializes in creating and placing PERM recruitment ads that are fully aligned with federal requirements. Byk's full-service model includes ad development, media placement, documentation, and consulting to help companies remain audit-ready at every stage of the process.“We've seen a significant rise in PERM audits this year, and it's clear that employers need more than just ad placement-they need a compliance strategy,” said a spokesperson from Jon Byk Advertising.“Our role is to ensure that every campaign meets DOL standards while also supporting our clients through potential audits and documentation requests.”BYK's Proven Expertise in Immigration AdvertisingFounded in 1969, Jon Byk Advertising has long been recognized as a leader in labor certification advertising. The agency offers comprehensive services across print, radio, digital, and professional journals, ensuring that each PERM advertisement reaches the intended audience while adhering to DOL requirements.Key compliance-focused services include:- Custom-designed ads built to match DOL formatting and content standards- Strategic media placement in major newspapers, radio stations, and online job boards- Proof-of-publication documentation to support audit responses- Expert consultation on recruitment timelines and ad sequencingWith more than 50 years of experience and a track record of serving thousands of clients, Jon Byk Advertising continues to be a go-to resource for employers, HR teams, and immigration law firms.Rising Audit Pressure in 2025As part of its 2025 enforcement initiative, the DOL has prioritized closer examination of employer recruitment efforts under the PERM program. Employers are now expected to provide extensive proof of compliance, including detailed ad copies, publication confirmations, and screenshots from online job boards.Audits are particularly focused on:- Whether job ads were placed per DOL's prescribed timelines and media channels- The accuracy and transparency of ad content, including wages, qualifications, and job duties- The integrity and verifiability of supporting documents, such as tear sheets and job order recordsThese increased requirements are prompting more employers to seek the guidance of specialized advertising agencies like BYK to avoid costly missteps.Full-Service Support for Employers and Legal TeamsJon Byk Advertising's services are tailored to meet the specific needs of employers working across a range of industries, from technology and finance to healthcare and engineering. The agency also works closely with immigration attorneys, providing the materials and consulting necessary to manage recruitment compliance from start to finish.BYK's core offerings include:- In-house creative for compliant ad development- Radio and newspaper PERM advertising in major and local media- Digital ad placement on top job boards, including Monster and CareerBuilder- Niche advertising in professional journals for industry-specific roles- Consulting on PERM timelines, ad content, and documentationWith operations based in Los Angeles and New York, Jon Byk Advertising is uniquely positioned to handle region-specific compliance requirements, offering local insight and nationwide reach. Contact them to learn more about their immigration advertising services.About Jon Byk AdvertisingJon Byk Advertising is a Los Angeles-based agency specializing in PERM recruitment advertising for employment-based immigration sponsorship. Since 1969, the agency has provided compliant, results-driven advertising campaigns that meet DOL requirements while attracting top talent. The agency serves businesses, law firms, and HR departments across the U.S., offering end-to-end support for all stages of the labor certification process.To learn more or request a quote, visit:

