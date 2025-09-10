Sara Rathsack Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Story Of Tenacity, Innovation, And Fearless Leadership In Tech

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sara Rathsack, founder of a pioneering women-owned tech startup, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how grit, courage, and innovation helped her defy the odds and disrupt an entire industry.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Rathsack opens up about her journey through personal adversity and what it means to keep going, no matter what. With a fearless mindset and relentless work ethic, she built something groundbreaking-by doing her homework, trusting her gut, and refusing to wait for permission."Don't be hesitant to disrupt the industry and build new features and functionalities before anyone else does," said Rathsack.Sara's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

