Manoj Muntashir Shukla Announces Musical Saga Mera Desh Pahle Ahead Of PM Modi's 75Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Renowned lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has curated a musical stage show named "Mera Desh Pahle" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

Announcing the show on social media, Muntashir revealed that the show will narrate the untold aspects of the life of our Prime Minister beyond his political career and his time in power.

Dropping the announcement poster, the lyricist penned the caption, "Beyond politics and power lies an untold story-one that will make you dream, aspire, smile, and cry."

"A grand musical saga, destined to live in your heart long after the curtains fall!," he further added.

Made under the direction of Deepak Gattani, the show will be taking place across various cities in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Varanasi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Further details regarding "Mera Desh Pahle" will be revealed in time.

Recently, Muntashir recalled a very emotional memory of recording a heartfelt letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the days following the passing of his mother, Heeraben Modi.

The 17-page letter written by the PM was filled with personal memories and gratitude. The letter served as a tribute to his mother's life and legacy.

Posting on X (Previously known as Twitter), Muntashir wrote,“After his mother's passing, PM @NarendraModi penned a 17-page letter for her. Every line was soaked in love, gratitude and memories. I got the opportunity to record them in my voice. While recording it, I was unable to hold back my tears.”

“That letter revealed how Hiraba was not just Narendra Modi's mother, but his guide, his strength, and his first teacher in life. What I thought would take only a few minutes stretched much longer. We had to pause after recording every two lines-the emotions were so overwhelming that my throat tightened with tears,” he added.