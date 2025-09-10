Manoj Muntashir Shukla Announces Musical Saga Mera Desh Pahle Ahead Of PM Modi's 75Th Birthday
Announcing the show on social media, Muntashir revealed that the show will narrate the untold aspects of the life of our Prime Minister beyond his political career and his time in power.
Dropping the announcement poster, the lyricist penned the caption, "Beyond politics and power lies an untold story-one that will make you dream, aspire, smile, and cry."
"A grand musical saga, destined to live in your heart long after the curtains fall!," he further added.
Made under the direction of Deepak Gattani, the show will be taking place across various cities in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Varanasi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.
Further details regarding "Mera Desh Pahle" will be revealed in time.
Recently, Muntashir recalled a very emotional memory of recording a heartfelt letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the days following the passing of his mother, Heeraben Modi.
The 17-page letter written by the PM was filled with personal memories and gratitude. The letter served as a tribute to his mother's life and legacy.
Posting on X (Previously known as Twitter), Muntashir wrote,“After his mother's passing, PM @NarendraModi penned a 17-page letter for her. Every line was soaked in love, gratitude and memories. I got the opportunity to record them in my voice. While recording it, I was unable to hold back my tears.”
“That letter revealed how Hiraba was not just Narendra Modi's mother, but his guide, his strength, and his first teacher in life. What I thought would take only a few minutes stretched much longer. We had to pause after recording every two lines-the emotions were so overwhelming that my throat tightened with tears,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment