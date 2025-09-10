Portal Limun

Independent Croatian portal Limun passes one year milestone, backed by SEO strategist Ivan Bolfek and Molly9 Agency.

- Jan de VriesZAGREB, GRAD ZAGREB, CROATIA, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The independent Croatian portal com proudly marks more than one year of providing clear, thoughtful, and inspiring content to its growing audience. Since its launch in May 2024, Limun has positioned itself as a go-to destination for curious minds, conscious living enthusiasts, and readers seeking smarter, greener, and healthier lifestyles.The philosophy behind Limun is simple yet powerful: to create an online space where quality prevails over quantity, where articles are written with purpose, and where digital noise is replaced with clarity and meaningful insight. Covering topics such as health, sustainable living, plant-based nutrition, digital culture, and technology, the portal has quickly established itself as a trusted voice in the Croatian online landscape.Unlike mainstream outlets often driven by clicks and ads, Limun is fully independent and committed to non-partisan, reader-focused publishing. Each article is carefully crafted to inform, educate, and inspire-making it a platform that prioritizes authenticity, intellectual curiosity, and constructive dialogue. In just over a year, it has already attracted a diverse readership that values its thoughtful approach to modern life.Behind this initiative is Molly9 SEO Agency ( and ), a European SEO consultancy known for its advanced, tailored strategies and transparent methods. Limun serves not only as a publishing project but also as a living example of ethical SEO practices-demonstrating how optimized content can thrive without compromising quality or independence.At the core of Molly9's vision is Ivan Bolfek, an experienced SEO strategist and internet pioneer with more than 25 years in the IT industry. Since the 1990s, Bolfek has been shaping Croatia's digital presence, combining deep technical expertise with modern, AI-assisted SEO approaches. His leadership and knowledge guide the editorial and optimization strategies behind Limun, ensuring the portal's content remains visible, relevant, and impactful.By combining editorial independence with cutting-edge SEO expertise, com stands as both an inspiring content hub and a practical showcase of what ethical, modern digital publishing can achieve.

