- Andy JacobNEW YORK, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andy Jacob Releases The Million Dollar ShiftTM : A Game-Changing Playbook for Entrepreneurs Who Want Breakthrough Results Without BurnoutNationally recognized entrepreneur, business strategist, and keynote speaker Andy Jacob has announced the release of his highly anticipated new book, The Million Dollar ShiftTM: 103 Lessons to Unlock Growth, Clarity, and Massive Results.Built on decades of experience scaling companies, coaching leaders, and interviewing hundreds of CEOs, Jacob distills his proven framework into 103 actionable lessons designed to help entrepreneurs make small, strategic shifts that create outsized impact.“The biggest breakthroughs in business don't come from working harder - they come from making the right shift at the right time,” said Jacob.“This book is about helping entrepreneurs see the leverage points that turn frustration into freedom and effort into exponential growth.”The Million Dollar ShiftTM covers topics such as:Sales & Marketing Shifts - how to reposition offers for maximum conversion.Leadership Shifts - moving from micromanagement to momentum.Mindset Shifts - reframing challenges into clarity and action.Execution Shifts - turning complexity into simple, repeatable wins.With a straightforward, no-nonsense style, Jacob delivers a playbook that is as inspiring as it is practical. Each chapter ends with a focused action step and a quote from Jacob, making it ideal for entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders who want to sharpen their edge and scale with speed.About Andy JacobAndy Jacob is the creator of The Million Dollar ShiftTM, host of the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show , and a nationally recognized authority on business growth. From locker room to boardroom, Jacob has built, scaled, and sold multiple companies while coaching entrepreneurs to reach their full potential. His work has been featured on major media outlets and stages across the country.AvailabilityThe Million Dollar ShiftTM is now available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions.👉 [Link to Amazon book page]

