Criminal Justice Reform New Priority For California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Since LA Jails Bonta Lawsuit

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie outlines her California Forward Plan on criminal justice reform following Attorney General Bonta's LA jails lawsuit.

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sharifah Hardie , candidate for California Governor, today announced her criminal justice reform priorities as part of her California Forward Plan. The announcement comes in the wake of Attorney General Rob Bonta's lawsuit filed September 8, 2025, in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Case No. LA2025301099) against Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and County Correctional Health Services.Bonta Lawsuit ContextAccording to the Attorney General's complaint, the lawsuit stems from a civil rights investigation launched in 2021. The filing alleges unconstitutional and inhumane conditions in Los Angeles County jails, including overcrowding, inadequate plumbing, spoiled food, and limited access to medical and mental health care. The complaint also references preventable in-custody deaths.Attorney General Bonta stated,“Los Angeles operates the largest jail system in the United States - and one of the most problematic. When we're talking about feces smeared on the walls and medical care denied to those in need, we're talking about a disrespect for the basic dignity of our fellow humans and a violation of their most fundamental constitutional rights.”The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief requiring the County and Sheriff's Department to provide constitutionally adequate healthcare, humane facilities, disability accommodations, and oversight.Hardie's Announcement: Reform PrioritiesSharifah Hardie said the filing highlights the need for California to address systemic issues in its justice system.“Finally, the tide is turning. People and government leaders are beginning to wake up to what communities have been saying for decades. These conditions are not accidents. They are the result of a system that values private prisons and profit over people. This is the moment to act,” Hardie said.Hardie emphasized that criminal justice reform must be rooted in prevention.“We can continue to build more prisons and criminalize poverty, or we can invest in solutions that stop the cycle. Affordable housing, accessible mental health care, and jobs that pay a living wage are the real tools of public safety. California cannot jail its way to prosperity,” she added.The majority of those impacted by these failures are people of color, who are disproportionately represented in California's jail and prison populations. Advocates have long noted that disparities in incarceration mirror inequities in housing, healthcare, and economic opportunity.A Path Forward for CaliforniaHardie's California Forward Plan calls for shifting resources away from punishment and toward prevention. The plan emphasizes:Expanding affordable housing to stabilize communitiesProviding proper mental health care instead of criminalizing illnessCreating meaningful job opportunities to break cycles of povertyEnding California's reliance on private prisons and redirecting funding to rehabilitation and reentry programs“This case is not just about Los Angeles County. It is about California's future. We must choose whether to invest in more cages or in people. The Attorney General has sounded the alarm, and now it is time for California to rise to the challenge,” Hardie said.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a candidate for California Governor in the 2026 election. She is a business consultant, media personality, and community advocate with a record of championing economic empowerment and entrepreneurship. Her campaign slogan, People Over Politics, reflects her commitment to solutions that uplift Californians through economic revival, expanded housing, better mental health services, and meaningful criminal justice reform.Support Sharifah Hardie's campaign for California Governor. Join the movement to end profit-driven incarceration and build a California where justice means dignity, opportunity, and safety for all. Make your donation today at:Sharifah Hardie is available for interviews at (562) 822-0965 or via email at: ...Legal Contact for Case:California Department of JusticeOffice of the Attorney GeneralPublic Inquiry UnitP.O. Box 944255Sacramento, CA 94244-2550Phone: (916) 210-6000Email: ...

Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor

+1 562-822-0965

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.