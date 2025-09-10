U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum And Energy Secretary Chris Wright Hold Exclusive Press Conference At Gastech 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MILAN, ITALY, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gastech 2025, the world's largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in Energy, has gathered global energy leaders in Milan to address pressing energy priorities and industry-defining trends.Over four days, the event is enabling cross-border collaboration and innovation across the entire value chain, as the energy community unites around new solutions for delivering secure, affordable, and sustainable energy worldwide.As part of Gastech's high-level participation, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum held an exclusive press conference today with more than forty international journalists in attendance.The press conference offered direct insights on the United States' strategy to expand gas and LNG exports, build new partnerships with global allies, and drive energy prices down in the U.S. and abroad.“Innovation, not regulation, is the path forward. When you create a bunch of regulations that restrict new forms of energy and new innovations, all you are doing is rising prices and making energy unaffordable. We can summarise U.S. energy policy in two words: peace and prosperity. We want to sell energy to our friends and allies, as affordable and reliable energy lifts up all of humanity,” said Secretary Doug Burgum.“We are massively focused on growing America's energy production. The more energy we produce, the more we can push prices down. That brings affordability for industries coming to the United States, and allows us to export as much as we can to help drive down energy prices among our allies, like here in the European Union,” said Secretary Chris Wright.To watch the full press conference, visit the homepage of Gastech's official website at .EndsNotes to EditorAbout GastechGastech is the world's largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry's premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025.Media wishing to attend:Follow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #GastechFor media enquiries, contact: ...al / +44 74 7157 2732For media partnerships, contact: ... / +44 77 1413 4683For more information, please visitAbout dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

