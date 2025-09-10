North Texas Food Bank Celebrates Community Champions At 18Th Annual Golden Fork Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) honored its dedicated supporters and volunteers at the 18th Annual Golden Fork Awards on September 8, recognizing individuals and organizations whose generosity and leadership have strengthened hunger relief across North Texas.

This year's honorees include:

Retail Partner of the Year – Walmart

Walmart remains NTFB's largest retail donor, providing nearly 19.5 million nutritious pounds in Fiscal Year 2025 through donations from its stores and distribution centers, including the new facility in Lancaster. Walmart and Sam's Clubs also provided grants to NTFB partner agencies, helping expand capacity and rescue more food for local families. Chuck Sparks accepted the award on behalf of Walmart.

Hunger Ambassadors of the Year – Stephanie Harris, Dallas College; Gayline Montez, Lenore-Kirk Hall Elementary; and Sonia Agrinsoni-Rodriguez

Three leaders were recognized for their impact through School Pantry programs:



Stephanie Harris, Dallas College , has expanded the system to 14 campus pantries and monthly drive-thru distributions, pairing food access with holistic services that support student success. Retention rates at Dallas College rise from 65% to 85-89% when students access these services.

Sonia Agrinsoni-Rodriguez, a retired educator, continues to support families through volunteer work with the Wilkinson Center and Dallas College's Pleasant Grove Center after years of leading the George Peabody Elementary School Pantry. Gayline Montez, Lenore Kirk Hall Elementary , Dallas ISD, has led her pantry for eight years, adapting during COVID-19 and now serving around 400 people each month.

Tom Black Volunteer of the Year – Linda Lorch

Since beginning in 2023, Linda Lorch has logged more than 1,100 volunteer hours across 260 shifts. A Volunteer Kernel, she has led production floor shifts, supported events such as DFW Restaurant Week, and joined NTFB's 24-hour Volunteer-a-Thon.

In-Kind Donor of the Year – Boston Consulting Group



Boston Consulting Group has provided $1.5 million in pro bono consulting since 2023, including deep involvement in shaping NTFB's strategic plan, Fulfilling Futures. Their team facilitated listening sessions, conducted feasibility studies, and advised on logistics for NTFB's 12-county service area. Managing Partner Chris Barrett, who serves on NTFB's board, helped guide the effort.

Foundation of the Year – The Dallas Foundation

A partner for 24 years, The Dallas Foundation has contributed over $3 million, providing more than 9 million meals. In 2024, it launched an endowment fund to provide NTFB with a sustainable revenue stream in perpetuity, a gift that will impact generations.

Corporation of the Year – PlainsCapital Bank



PlainsCapital and the Hilltop family of companies have supported NTFB for 15 years, helping provide more than 2 million meals. Their giving began with a $700 employee donation and has grown to include multi-year investments, event sponsorships, and volunteer leadership. Jamie Robertson, President of PlainsCapital Bank Frisco, now chairs NTFB's Advisory Council.

Special Recognition – Robert Brandt, Trammell Crow , and Geri Hieronymus, Turnkey Project Services

Both were honored for their long-term partnership with NTFB in real estate, construction, and design, including the Perot Family Campus and the newly opened Moody Family Campus at Dallas Farmers Market. Their expertise has ensured NTFB facilities are built to serve neighbors effectively.

Jan Pruitt Award – Tracy Eubanks, Metrocrest Services

Named in honor of NTFB's late CEO, this award went to Tracy Eubanks, CEO of Metrocrest Services . Under his leadership since 2013, Metrocrest has expanded to provide food, housing support, financial coaching, job training, and more. In 2024, the organization distributed 3.7 million meals to over 22,000 neighbors. Its new facility stands as a model for dignified, holistic service.

“The fight against hunger takes all of us, and today's honorees show what's possible when compassion meets action,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.“Their leadership and generosity bring hope to our neighbors and move us closer to a future where everyone in North Texas has the nutritious food they need.”

NTFB also expressed gratitude to LXP Industrial Trust and 4 Change Energy for sponsoring the Golden Fork Awards and for their continued commitment to hunger relief.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachments



NTFB Golden Fork Award Winners Tracy Eubanks, Metrocrest Services

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 ...