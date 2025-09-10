Usher Syndrome Society Seeks Applications To Support Translational Research For Usher Syndrome

Usher Syndrome Society opens Translational Research Grants supporting preclinical studies and mechanism-based therapeutic development for Usher syndrome.

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Usher Syndrome Society (USH Society), a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and research funding to find therapies for Usher syndrome, announces a request for applications for Usher syndrome research grants. The“Usher Syndrome Society Translational Research Grants” are intended to support translational research on Usher syndrome in either Preclinical Research and/or Mechanism-based Therapeutic Development. The USH Society has committed to funding $100,000 per year for up to two years for research projects that involve well-documented research collaborations across sensory modalities and scientific disciplines. The submissions will be evaluated by the USH Society Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which is comprised of world-renowned hearing and vision scientists. The Request for Application must be submitted electronically as a single PDF file to ... by 5:00 p.m. EDT on October 24, 2025. For more information visit:

Usher syndrome is a progressive genetic condition affecting the retina and inner ear, leading to combined vision loss and hearing loss in approximately 400,000 people worldwide. Usher syndrome is the leading genetic cause of combined deafness and blindness.

The USH Society is committed to supporting Usher syndrome research at labs with promising work and specific funding needs that accelerate any type of Usher syndrome research towards treatments and a cure.

About the Usher Syndrome Society:

The USH Society is a nonprofit founded to address the urgent need to preserve the sight and hearing of those living with Usher syndrome. Recognizing that the fastest ways to accelerate research are through public education and dedicated funding, the Usher Syndrome Society leverages photojournalism, film, storytelling, and educational events to raise awareness, rally support, and advance treatments. The USH Society is determined to change the future of Usher syndrome.

About the Scientific Advisory Board:

The USH Society SAB is chaired by Jeffrey R. Holt, PhD, Professor of Otolaryngology and Neurology at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Other members: Teresa Nicolson, PhD, Professor of Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery at Stanford University; Bence Gyorgy, MD, PhD, Head of Clinical Translation at the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology in Basel, Switzerland, among others.

