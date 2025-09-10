Chicago Healthcare Executives To Convene For HELIX Quarterly Innovation Forum On September 10

HELIX, powered by founding partner Neolytix, brings together Chicagoland healthcare executives to drive innovation and operational excellence.

Exclusive event unites healthcare leaders and operators to share strategies for cost reduction, efficiency, and operational excellence in 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exclusive gathering unites healthcare leaders and operators to explore strategies for cost reduction and operational excellence in 2026.HELIX (Healthcare Leaders Innovation eXchange), an invite-only leadership network for healthcare executives, today announced its upcoming Chicago Quarterly Innovation Forum, scheduled for September 10, 2025, from 5 PM – 7 PM at 318 W Adams St, Fl 17.The forum will bring together a curated group of healthcare executives and operators, including physician owners who lead operational functions within their practices. The event will facilitate open, peer-driven conversations around strategies to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and strengthen patient care.Who We AreHELIX is an invite-only healthcare leadership network that connects executives driving innovation in management and operations. Its mission is to bring together healthcare operators-leaders who oversee the processes, systems, and teams that keep organizations moving-to collaborate, share proven strategies, and accelerate operational improvements.Founding Partner: NeolytixNeolytix, the founding partner of HELIX, is a trusted management partner for healthcare organizations nationwide. Specializing in revenue cycle and administrative operations, Neolytix helps practices reduce inefficiencies and accelerate growth. Powered by advanced automation and deep expertise, Neolytix delivers tailored support to healthcare organizations seeking smarter operations and better patient care.Why AttendHealthcare leaders across Chicagoland face mounting cost pressures, staffing shortages, and regulatory changes. The HELIX Quarterly Innovation Forum provides an opportunity to:.Exchange insights through peer-to-peer learning with trusted local leaders.Explore actionable strategies for operational excellence in 2026 and beyond.Build meaningful connections with executives shaping the region's healthcare futureAbout HELIXHELIX is more than a forum-it is a platform for healthcare leaders to collaborate, innovate, and drive measurable change in management and operations. Through events, peer benchmarking, and curated insights, HELIX fosters a high-trust community dedicated to strengthening healthcare organizations from the inside out.Executives interested in learning more about HELIX or future gatherings can visit helix or contact ...unity for nomination details.Explore more about us:

Rajat Bhatnagar

Neolytix

+1 224-900-1110

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.