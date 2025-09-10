Roger Williams University Launches 12 New Programs For Fall 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RWU introduces a diverse slate of programs designed to meet workforce needs and support student advancement at every level.

BRISTOL, R.I., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University is expanding its academic offerings this fall with the launch of 12 new programs, ranging from business analytics and biotechnology to STEM education and trades apprenticeships, and guaranteed law school admission for RWU students, creating more pathways for students to enter high-demand fields and advance their careers.

The additions include nine new degree options at the associate, bachelor's, and master's levels, along with a trade certification, an aquarium science certification, and a guaranteed pathway for RWU students to attend RWU School of Law, reflecting RWU's commitment to pairing academic rigor with hands-on preparation for the workforce.

“At Roger Williams University, we are committed to providing a dynamic education that empowers our students to become changemakers in their fields and communities,” said RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis.“These new programs provide graduates access to experiential learning that prepares them not just for today's jobs, but to lead in the world they will shape tomorrow.”

As RWU's newest bachelor's program, students can now pursue a B.S. in Sports Management , a program that prepares graduates for leadership roles in the global sports industry by combining our solid business foundation with specialized coursework in marketing, finance, law, and event and facility management.

Five new graduate programs offer graduate students access to an expanded portfolio of programs designed to meet the demands of today's workforce. The M.B.A. with a concentration in Business Analytics is offered both as a traditional two-year program and as an accelerated 3+1 or 4+1 pathway where students earn their bachelor's degree and M.B.A. in four or five years instead of six, equipping students with the data-driven decision-making skills needed across industries. The M.S. in Biotechnology blends advanced scientific training with leadership development for careers in research, pharmaceuticals, and biotech innovation such as regulatory affairs and quality assurance, while the M.A. in General Psychology emphasizes research methods and academic preparation, designed to strengthen graduates' readiness for Ph.D. studies or research assistant careers in businesses or hospitals.

The university is also launching two new programs in education: the M.A. in STEM Education , which focuses on evidence-based teaching practices and flexible pathways for current and aspiring STEM educators, and the M.A. in Mathematics Education , which develops advanced mathematical expertise and instructional strategies for teaching at a variety of educational levels.

RWU transformed its M.S. in Real Estate to now be offered in a low-residency format, giving students the flexibility of online learning along with the benefit of in-person engagement through brief, immersive weekend residencies to prepare graduates for leadership in all facets of the real estate industry, from development and business strategy to investing and financing, to law and project management.

RWU Extension School (RWU EXT) is introducing two construction-focused associate degrees designed to address critical industry needs, as well as two new certificates that prepare graduates for a career in the trades or work in the aquaculture and aquarium science industry.

RWU EXT's A.S. in Building Science & Technology offers a distinctive blend of technical training and applied science, preparing graduates to navigate the latest building systems, materials, and sustainability practices. The A.S. in Owner's Project Management is a unique program providing students with a strong foundation in budgeting, scheduling, and project coordination while developing the leadership and communication skills essential for managing large-scale construction projects. Together, these programs equip graduates with the technical expertise and business acumen to thrive in today's fast-paced, collaborative construction industry.

Expanding on its strong trades programs, RWU EXT now offers a Plumbing Apprenticeship Certification , providing students with technical skills, professional development, and certification readiness to succeed as licensed journeypersons. RWU EXT is the only higher education institution in Rhode Island with full NCCER accreditation, also offering certificates in Carpentry Skills and Electrical Apprenticeship .

RWU EXT is launching the Undergraduate Certificate in Aquaculture and Aquarium Science (AQS), offered fully online and designed for learners at different stages, serving high school students exploring marine biology, undergraduates at institutions without a marine biology focus, and working professionals who want to retool for the growing aquaculture and aquatic animal care fields. Developed in partnership with The Aquarium Vet , the program focuses on aquatic animal health and husbandry, with a flexible online format that enables recent graduates and career changers to build job-ready competencies on a manageable schedule, preparing them for roles in aquaculture farms, hatcheries, public aquaria, and aquatic animal care facilities.

“As a comprehensive university, Roger Williams University provides multiple pathways for students to pursue their academic journey within one university,” said Margaret Everett, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.“From associate and bachelor's degrees to graduate and law studies, and robust certification and trades programs, RWU offers powerful combinations of academic offerings that support students at every stage of their journey and prepare them for lifelong success.”

Alongside these programs, RWU is launching the Pre-Law 4+3 Pathway, which guarantees undergraduates a seat at RWU School of Law when program requirements are met. The pathway provides pre-law advising, access to internships and student organizations, and structured academic planning to matriculate to RWU's ABA-accredited law school. Students complete a bachelor's degree in any major in four years, then transition seamlessly into law school, ensuring a clear and affordable path to earning a juris doctor (J.D.). This new option complements RWU's accelerated 3+3 B.S./J.D. program, which enables students to earn a bachelor's degree and law degree in six years, instead of seven.

With these new programs, Roger Williams University is expanding pathways from trade certifications to graduate degrees, combining academics, experiential learning, and industry connections to prepare graduates for success in a rapidly changing world.

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning dedicated to social and environmental justice, small classes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research and internship opportunities. Named No. 44 Best Regional University in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2026 Best Law Schools by the Princeton Review, and No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in R.I. by Forbes, our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact in their careers, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs next.

