Margareta Petrovic Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Authentic Leadership In Male-Dominated Fields

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Margareta Petrovic, Global Managing Partner in cybersecurity, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how integrity, grit, and passion have shaped her approach to empowering women.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Petrovic explores the mindset shift that transforms“impossible” into“inevitable”, and breaks down how turning obstacles into impetus, and leading with empathy can drive lasting change.“Authenticity, not conformity, is your most powerful leadership tool,” said Petrovic.Margareta's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

Margareta Petrovic

Women in Power

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.