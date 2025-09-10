North Carolina Licensing Board For General Contractors Names Anna Baird Choi As First Female Executive Director

100 years of serving North Carolinians

- Anna Baird Choi, Executive Director and General Counsel of NCLBGCRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) announced today that Anna Baird Choi has become the Board's seventh staff Executive Director in its 100-year history, marking the first time a woman has held this position. Choi, who served as the Board's primary legal counsel for over 20 years, officially took over the position on September 1.The leadership change comes as NCLBGC celebrates a century of protecting North Carolina citizens through contractor licensing and regulation. Choi brings more than 30 years of experience in North Carolina regulatory and administrative law to her new role as Executive Director and General Counsel.“It's a privilege to serve the Board in this new role,” said Anna Baird Choi, Executive Director and General Counsel of NCLBGC.“I look forward to using my three decades of legal experience, more than 20 of those as Board Counsel, to strengthen the Board's regulatory framework and in turn, protect the citizens of North Carolina.”As a North Carolina native, Choi has spent her entire legal career focused on state regulatory matters. While in private practice, she represented many occupational licensing boards and private corporations in highly regulated industries. Since 2002, she has provided the Board with legal advice on disciplinary actions, licensure, rulemaking, and regulatory compliance.The Board licenses about 30,000 general contractors each year across North Carolina. Under Choi's leadership, NCLBGC plans to maintain its focus on public protection while making the licensing process more efficient and modern for contractors.We are very excited to have Anna Choi step into the Executive Director role for the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors,” said Eric Reichard, Chair of the Board of Directors.“Anna has been an outstanding advocate for the Board for over twenty years and brings a vast amount of experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to the Board. We are honored to have Anna as our next Executive Director and look forward to working with her to help the General Contractors of North Carolina.”Choi is a recognized leader in the Administrative Law Bar. Her deep understanding of the Board's operations and North Carolina's regulatory landscape positions her well to guide NCLBGC into its next century of service.The leadership transition represents both continuity and progress for NCLBGC. With over two decades of experience as the Board's legal counsel, Choi brings institutional knowledge that will help the organization adapt to changing industry needs while maintaining its core mission of public protection.###About The North Carolina Licensing Board for General ContractorsThe North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) is the State agency established by the NC General Assembly in 1925 for the purpose of safeguarding life, health, and property and to promote public welfare. The Board works to educate the public to avoid scams, work well with general contractors, and know when a project is required, by law, to have a licensed contractor. The NCLBGC determines the qualifications for granting North Carolina licenses for general contractors, including annual continuing education requirements, issuing licenses to approximately 30,000 licensed general contractors annually. Additional information is available at or by calling or (919) 571-4183.Note to Media: Anna Baird Choi is available for interviews related to this topic.

