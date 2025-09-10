AZ Candy Stand Launches Sweet & Spicy Candy Line In Over 400 Circle K Stores Across Arizona

Cute, chewy gummy bears turned fierce with a bold layer of heat and citrusy tang that bites back.

Juicy watermelon gummies drenched in zesty heat-like summer in the Sonoran with a spicy twist.

Classic gushers oozing with fruity filling and wrapped in our signature enchilado magic.

AZ Candy Stand, the sister company of AZ Lemonade Stand, is thrilled to announce an exciting new venture in partnership with Circle K Stores.

- Mitchell Miranda, Circle K Grand Canyon DivisionPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AZ Candy Stand , the sister company of AZ Lemonade Stand , is thrilled to announce an exciting new venture in partnership with Circle K Stores. AZ Candy Stand products are now available in 417 Circle K locations, with ambitious plans to roll out its products to all 650 stores across Arizona and Nevada starting in 2026.Following the successful launch of AZ Lemonade Stand in Albertsons and Safeway in Arizona and Nevada, AZ Candy Stand has been given the green light to enter major retail chains. Shoppers can expect to see delightful candy offerings in stores during the fourth quarter of this year.Co-founder Kyle Hollenbeck expressed enthusiasm about the new approach:“We are handling this brand differently. We grew AZ Lemonade Stand through independent stores before we moved into major chains. Now that we have established major chain relationships, we will begin to expand our product line. It's an exciting time for us!”The product line includes these five nostalgic gummies:Spicy Worms - twisty, sour gummy worms leveled up with a fiery chamoy kick straight from the Lizard Wizard's spellbook.Spicy Gusheys - classic gushers oozing with fruity filling and wrapped in our signature enchilado magic.Spicy Sour Belts - rainbow sour belts coated in a tangy, spicy mix that hits every flavor zone like a desert storm.Spicy Bears – cute, chewy gummy bears turned fierce with a bold layer of heat and citrusy tang that bites back.Spicy Watermelons - juicy watermelon gummies drenched in zesty heat-like summer in the Sonoran with a spicy twist."We are thrilled to welcome AZ Candy Stand, a local candy company, to our stores. This“sweet” new partnership expands our offerings and enhances the experience of our incredible customers. Supporting local businesses is important to us at Circle K Grand Canyon Division, and we are proud to embrace the communities around our stores. We cannot wait for the Arizona community to enjoy AZ Candy Stand as much as we already do,” Mitchell Miranda, Category Manager, Center Store Snacks at Circle K Grand Canyon Division.Stay tuned for more updates as AZ Candy Stand prepares to bring joy and sweetness to consumers across Arizona and beyond.For more information about AZ Candy Stand and its products, visit online at .###About AZ Candy StandAZ Candy Stand is committed to providing high-quality, delicious candy products to shoppers in Arizona and beyond. As the sister company of AZ Lemonade Stand, which has garnered popularity for its refreshing beverages, AZ Candy Stand aims to create a delightful experience for customers of all ages.

Jennifer Pruett

Big Dill PR & Marketing

+1 951-265-3373

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.