Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size Expected To Reach USD 2615.83 Billion By 2034, With 10.50% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global third party logistics (3PL) market size is projected to reach USD 2615.83 billion by 2034 from its value of USD 1176.83 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period. NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled“ Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market By Service (Domestic Transportation Management [DTM], International Transportation Management [ITM], Dedicated Contract Carriage [DCC]/ Freight Forwarding, Value-Added Logistics Services [VALs], Warehousing & Distribution [W&D]), By Transport (Railways, Roadways, Airways, Waterways), By End-Use (Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the global third party logistics (3PL) market size was valued at around USD 1176.83 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2615.83 billion by 2034.”

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1176.83 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 2615.83 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.50% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered DHL Supply Chain, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, GEODIS, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Expeditors International, Hitachi Transport System, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Penske Logistics, Agility Logistics, and others. Segments Covered By Service, By Transport, By End-Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Insights



The global third party logistics (3PL) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.50% over the forecast period (2025-2034)

In terms of revenue, the global third party logistics (3PL) market size was valued at around USD 1176.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2615.83 billion by 2034.

The third party logistics (3PL) market is projected to grow significantly owing to the growth of omnichannel retail strategies, the rise of online retail and e-commerce, and technological advancements in automation and logistics.

Based on service, the Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) segment is expected to lead the market, while the Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on transport, the roadways segment is the dominating segment, while the waterways segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the retail segment is expected to lead the market compared to the manufacturing segment. Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by North America.

Industry Growth Drivers

Investment in warehouse management systems, real-time tracking, AI forecasting, and transportation management remarkably enhances accuracy and throughput. Robotics, automated sortation, voice/pick-to-light systems, and AMRs/ASRS decrease labor per order and speed order cycle times. AI-based route optimization and demand forecasting reduce fuel spend, enhance service reliability, and reduce empty miles. APIs and cloud platforms allow smooth integration with shippers' systems and offer analytics as a value-add.

A combination of warehouse worker and chronic driver shortages, along with periodic labor actions and wage inflation, increases reliability risk and operating costs. Reliance on gig drivers and contingent labor further complicates quality control and scheduling while raising training costs and increasing turnover. Automation can decrease dependence on labor, but it requires significant upfront investment and slower ROI in low-margin domains. Labor regulations, upskilling initiatives, and safety compliance increase overhead but also create prospects for managed-service offerings, impacting the growth of the third party logistics (3PL) market.

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Segmentation

The global third party logistics (3PL) market is segmented based on service, transport, end-use, and region.

Based on service , the global third party logistics (3PL) industry is divided into Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding, Value-Added Logistics Services (VALs), and Warehousing & Distribution (W&D). The Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) segment holds leadership in the market due to its crucial role in optimizing routes, managing domestic freight, and assuring timely deliveries within the nation.

Based on transport , the global third party logistics (3PL) market is segmented into railways, roadways, airways, and waterways. Roadways is a leading transport segment in the worldwide market because of its versatility, ability to provide door-to-door delivery, and cost-effectiveness. It plays a vital role in supporting last-mile delivery and domestic freight movement, mainly for the retail and e-commerce sectors.

Based on end-use , the global market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and others. The retail segment registers a substantial share of the market, fueled by the explosive growth of omni-channel retail strategies and e-commerce. Retailers largely depend on 3PL providers for inventory management, fast last-mile delivery, and warehousing to meet consumer demand for convenience and speed.

Regional Scope:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to retain its leading role in the global third party logistics (3PL) market as a result of the speedy growth of e-commerce, expanding industrial and manufacturing base, and investments in technology and logistics infrastructure. Asia Pacific holds leadership, registering for more than 60% of the worldwide online retail sales in 2024. Economies like India and China are experiencing exponential growth in online shopping, fueling the demand for fulfillment, warehousing, and last-mile delivery services. This growth in digital commerce has ranked 3PL providers as key partners for customer satisfaction and effective distribution.

North America ranks as the second-leading region in the global third party logistics (3PL) industry as a result of well-established transportation infrastructure, rising demand from the manufacturing and automotive sectors, and high adoption of advanced logistics solutions. The region boasts the most advanced logistics networks globally. This extensive infrastructure supports effective domestic transportation management, a key service segment for the providers of 3PL. Strong connectivity between the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the USMCA trade contract is essential for cross-border logistics.

Some of the leading players in the global third party logistics (3PL) market include;



DHL Supply Chain

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

XPO Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Expeditors International

Hitachi Transport System

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Penske Logistics Agility Logistics

The global third party logistics (3PL) market is segmented as follows:

By Service



Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

International Transportation Management (ITM)

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/ Freight forwarding

Value-Added Logistics Services (VALs) Warehousing & Distribution (W&D)

By Transport



Railways

Roadways

Airways Waterways

By End-Use



Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare Others

By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



What is third party logistics (3PL)?

Which key factors will influence the third party logistics (3PL) market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the third party logistics (3PL) market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the third party logistics (3PL) market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the third party logistics (3PL) market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the third party logistics (3PL) market growth? What can be expected from the global third party logistics (3PL) market report?

