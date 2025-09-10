Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth Analysis And Forecast 2029

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecast For The Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a significant increase in the size of the cardiology electronic health record (EHR) market. The forecast indicates an upsurge from $2.90 billion in 2024 to approximately $3.10 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth during the historical period is credited to factors such as the emergence of telecardiology and virtual consultations, an upswing in global healthcare spending, a heightened focus on minimizing healthcare expenses, swift digitization in the healthcare industry, and the enlargement of hospital and cardiac care center networks.

Strong expansion is projected for the cardiology electronic health record (EHR) market in the upcoming years, with an estimated worth of $3.98 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors contributing to the anticipated market growth during the forecast period include increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, a rising need for comprehensive healthcare systems, governmental programs encouraging EHR implementation, and incentive schemes such as the HITECH act. Upcoming market trends encompass progress in cloud computing tech, the embracing of interoperability standards like HL7 and FHIR, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and data analysis, the applying of value-based health models, and the utilization of blockchain technology for improved data integrity.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market?

The growth of the cardiology electronic health record (EHR) market is forecasted to be fuelled by the rise in cardiovascular diseases. These diseases primarily affect the heart and blood vessels, often resulting in complications like heart attacks, strokes, or other circulatory disorders. Sedentary lifestyles leading to weight gain, increased blood pressure, and weakened cardiovascular function overtime are contributing to the hike in cardiovascular diseases. Cardiology EHR is advantageous for such conditions as it allows healthcare providers to access and monitor patient details in real-time, resulting in faster diagnoses, personalized treatments, and more efficient long-term care for heart-related issues. For example, as per the American Heart Association- a nonprofit organization based in the U.S., in January 2025, cardiovascular diseases resulted in 941,652 deaths in the U.S. in 2022, which is an increase of over 10,000 from the 931,578 deaths in 2021. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is stimulating the growth of the cardiology electronic health record (EHR) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market?

Major players in the Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corp.

. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

. Henry Schein Inc.

. Epic Systems Corporation

. Athenahealth Inc.

. eClinicalWorks LLC

. Veradigm LLC

. Greenway Health LLC

. Tebra Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Sector?

Leading firms in the electronic health record (EHR) market are making strides in innovating advanced solutions such as AI-powered systems to yield more intelligent results and robust performance in fluctuating situations. These AI-powered solutions utilize artificial intelligence algorithms to process data, make educated decisions, and perform tasks that typically require human cognition. In July 2024, a notable development was made by Intrahealth, a non-profit organization from the US, when they introduced an AI-powered co-pilot for cardiologists as a part of an integrated system. This co-pilot for specialists marked a major leap in healthcare technology. It has the ability to detect cardiovascular disease which aids cardiologists in identifying patients at higher risk at an earlier stage, thus leading to enhanced results and cheaper medical expenses. The co-pilot's integration with Intrahealth's Profile EHR ensures worldwide accessibility to this sophisticated tool, with the vast amount of data it produces, helping in continuous improvement and tuning of its performance.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Segments

The cardiology electronic health record (EHR) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Web Or Cloud-Based Electronic Health Record (EHR), On-Premise Electronic Health Record (EHR)

2) By Business Model: Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscriptions, Professional Services, Other Business Models

3) By End Use: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Web Or Cloud-Based Electronic Health Record (EHR): Subscription-Based EHR, Customizable EHR, Mobile EHR Solutions

2)By On-Premise Electronic Health Record (EHR): Licensed Software, Integrated EHR Systems, Standalone EHR Applications

Which Regions Are Dominating The Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Cardiology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Global Market Report 2025. It projects that the Asia-Pacific region will record the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The report encompasses a range of regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

