New Islamic Microfinance Toolkits Launched to Advance Financial Inclusion in Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Member Countries

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) ( ) and the IsDB Global Practice & Partnership (GPP) Directorate, through its Cooperation and Capacity Development Department (CCD), have officially launched a five-volume series of Islamic Microfinance Toolkits, aimed at strengthening inclusive financial ecosystems across IsDB Member Countries.

The toolkits offer a comprehensive and practical roadmap for establishing, operating, monitoring, and regulating Islamic microfinance institutions.

Developed through extensive research, field experience, inter-departmental collaboration, and stakeholder consultations, the revamped toolkits aim to assist policymakers, regulators, and practitioners in unlocking the full potential of Islamic microfinance to combat poverty, foster entrepreneurship, and promote sustainable development.

In his comments, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Director General of IsDBI , stated:“Islamic microfinance, grounded in principles of fairness and risk-sharing, is a vital tool to enable the poor to participate in economic activity with dignity and purpose. These toolkits provide concrete steps for stakeholders to build inclusive financial systems that reflect both the spirit and substance of Islamic finance.”

Dr. Issa Faye, Director General of GPP , added:“This joint initiative reflects our collective commitment to support member countries in strengthening their financial inclusion strategies. By providing technical guidance and practical models, we aim to empower institutions to design scalable, context-sensitive Islamic microfinance solutions, I would like to sincerely commend both the current team behind these toolkits and the previous colleagues from various business units who contributed to their development.”

An overview of the five books in the series is as follows:

: Introduces Islamic microfinance principles, business models, and product structures.: Offers guidance on strategic planning, governance, financial feasibility, and Shari'ah compliance.: Focuses on financing agricultural value chains using Islamic financial instruments and case studies.Provides frameworks and indicators for financial, social, and Shari'ah performance.Islamic Microfinance Regulations and Supervisory Guidelines: Presents a model regulatory framework covering governance, licensing, risk management, and Shari'ah oversight.

The toolkits are now available on the IsDB Institute's website here:

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on