Celanese Corporation (CE) Drops 13% Amid Another Inventory Destocking Disclosure Hagens Berman

On August 12, 2025, investors in Celanese Corporation () saw the price of their shares fall $6.20 (-13%) after the company reported its Q2 2025 financial results and revealed ongoing inventory destocking issues.

The company's earnings disclosures have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Celanese may have misled investors about its sales practices and growth prospects.

The firm urges investors in Celanese who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now .

Celanese Corporation (CE) Investigation:

Hagens Berman's investigation is focused on the propriety of Celanese's disclosures to investors concerning its sales practices, inventory reporting, and growth trajectory, particularly at the Engineered Materials segment.

Investors began to scrutinize Celanese beginning on November 4, 2024, when the company reported dismal Q3 2024 financial results that included a whopping 54% decline in net cash provided by operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same 2023 period, blaming the results in part on“inventory increases,” and“the timing of collections of trade receivables[.]” The company also identified customer inventory destocking as a significant problem, but assured investors that“we expect this destocking to be temporary and contained to the quarter[.]” This news drove the price of Celanese shares crashing 26% lower the next day.

Then, on February 18, 2025, Celanese reported disappointing Q4 and FY 2024 financial results, pinning the blame, in part, on“severe destocking.” Not surprisingly, the price of Celanese shares collapsed the next day.

Subsequently, on May 5, 2025, Celanese issued another frustrating quarterly release, Q1 2025 earnings, blaming“significant automotive destocking in the Western Hemisphere that began in the second half of 2024 continued through the first two months of the quarter[.]”

Finally, on August 11, 2025, Celanese reported yet another challenging quarterly report. The company said, with respect to Engineered Materials, that due to easing of destocking in Europe volumes were still below normal levels. This news drove the price of Celanese shares sharply lower again.

“We're investigating whether Celanese may have misled investors about possibly overloading its customers with excess inventory,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

