Bitcoin Market Consolidation Drives Increased Participation In Lyno AI Presale

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bitcoin market is compressing to around 110, 709 after it was rejected at 113, 000 earlier in 2025. This slowing down is also coinciding with the rise of demand of the $LYNO tokens during the Lyno AI presale, which is also an indication of the turnaround in the crypto trading opportunities.

Early Bird Stage Ignites Buying Frenzy

Lyno AI has been able to sell 432,538 $LYNO tokens in its ongoing Early Bird presale round, raising $21,626 in financing. The price of the token is $0.050 and the next level is $0.055. The final target price is $0.100. There is also an opportunity to join a giveaway for early investors: buying over 100 of tokens will give you a chance to win a portion of 100K, which will be shared between 10 lucky participants. Such a presale is an indication of high buyer confidence despite Bitcoin demonstrating restrained price action.

Why Lyno AI's Model Breaks the Mold

Through small price differences between 15+ blockchains, in contrast to Bitcoin, whose prospects are mainly dictated by macro trends, Lyno AI provides an AI-powered arbitrage that exploits any such minor differences. The retail traders may be able to exploit the price differences, including those between the Pangolin exchange and the Trader Joe exchange in Avalanche, without institutional infrastructure. This cross chain model democratizes access to arbitrage gains, as it is a method to conduct autonomous trades rapidly in a manner that is audited by a smart contract. The security checks of the platform conducted by Cyberscope is an extra assurance to the wary investor.

Presale FOMO Builds on Community and Tech Strength

Lyno AI is an integration of AI-led market intelligence and community governance. Holders of tokens shape the development of the platform and enjoy a buy-and-burn program that lowers the number of tokens as time passes. These functionalities nurture long-term value and presale excitement. Those in the industry who foresee the 2023 rally of Avalanche now estimate that Lyno AI will generate higher returns than 2600% and that has given FOMO to smart investors awaiting the next breakout.

The Early Bird presale by Lyno AI is an opportunity that cannot be neglected by investors. With the convergence of the Bitcoin consolidation and the innovative AI arbitrage framework, Lyno has a solid opportunity to grow. The investors are encouraged to make quick moves and buy LYNO tokens before the prices escalate due to increased market awareness. Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope and has demonstrated security; breakthrough technology, it is time to be part of the presale and to be in position to ride the next crypto wave.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:

Buy Presale- #presale

Whitepaper:

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Win 100k:

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at