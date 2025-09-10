EKCS and Xpance first to offer Publishers a fully AI-Integrated Ad Production Solution

The partnership empowers publishers to maximize sales, launch campaigns faster, and reduce costs.

- Robert Berkeley, Co-founder and CEO of EKCSNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EKCS , a global leader in outsourced creative production, and Xpance (Brainworks), a premier provider of Creative Workflow Management tools, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver the industry's first fully AI-integrated ad production solution for publishers.With this partnership, Xpance clients can tap into the full efficiency of a truly digital-first advertising production process, backed by EKCS's two decades of creative production expertise. Additionally, EKCS customers will have access to Xpance's comprehensive proofing functionality, allowing them to comment, review, and approve creative content from anywhere.With EKCS and Xpance working together, publishers can now move between AI-driven creative automation, human-led design, or a hybrid approach. This will ultimately help them focus on sales, cut production times, reduce revisions, and deliver more effective creative work that drives revenue growth.Robert Berkeley, Co-founder and CEO of EKCS, said,“Publishers need to sustain and grow revenue in a fast-changing market. This partnership combines operational efficiency with creative production expertise, offering clients both AI-driven workflows and bespoke design. The result: faster launches, more time to sell, and stronger revenues.”Tariq Husain, Co-founder and CTO of EKCS, added,“This is about flexibility and results. With Xpance, we're helping clients scale with automation when speed matters most, or lean on human creativity when craft is critical. All within one seamless system.”Tim May, Xpance CEO, said,“We wanted to team up with a reliable and experienced creative outsourcing partner with a track record of delivering timely, accurate, and high-quality designs. We recognize that not all service providers are alike, which is why we are thrilled to collaborate with EKCS, a company that shares our same commitment to excellence. Together, we bring innovation and a world-class outsourced creative solution to the Media Industry.”Together, EKCS and Xpance are redefining what a digital-first production model looks like for the media industry. By replacing outdated workflows with a fully integrated solution, publishers can increase productivity, reduce costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Clients can expect faster campaign turnaround, fewer revisions, and more effective creative output that helps sustain advertiser satisfaction and grow revenue.About EKCSWith over two decades of experience in creative production, automation, and publishing systems integration, EKCS is a leader in global content production offering clients multiple best-in-class tools and services that can be deployed independently or together, to meet business goals.About Xpance (Brainworks)For more than three decades, Xpance has been implemented at over 1,000 publications and continues to innovate and set standards with software that transforms the industry - today and for decades to come.

