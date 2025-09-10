Delaware Librarian-Turned-Author Publishes Debut Picture Book, A Service Dog For Paige, To 5-Star Acclaim

Cover of Peggy Griffith's debut picture book, A Service Dog for Paige (Captain Paige Turner Publishing, 2025).

- Peggy GriffithNEWARK, DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peggy Griffith, an award-winning Delaware librarian and recipient of the 2025 I Love My Librarian Award and the 2025 Delaware Library Association Emerging Leader Award, has released her debut picture book, A Service Dog for Paige . Published yesterday by Captain Paige Turner Publishing, the book is already earning high praise, including a ★★★★★ review from Readers' Favorite .A Service Dog for Paige tells the story of Paige, a librarian living with invisible challenges, and the life-changing partnership she builds with a specially trained service dog. Through gentle storytelling and vibrant illustrations by Lauren Austin, Griffith introduces young readers to disability awareness, inclusion, and the powerful bond between humans and service animals.“A Service Dog for Paige is a touching story and an educational tool. Its compassionate portrayal of Paige's journey underscores the dignity and independence that service animals bring, while also inviting readers to see the world through a more caring lens. It is a moving and valuable addition to children's literature.” - ★★★★★ Readers' FavoriteGriffith's own experiences as a librarian who works with diverse youth populations inspired her to create a book that is both heartfelt and educational.“Libraries have always been about access, connection, and belonging,” Griffith said.“This story reflects those values while opening conversations with children, families, and educators about kindness and inclusion.”About the AuthorPeggy Griffith is the Administrative Librarian for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth & Their Families. She is the recipient of the 2025 I Love My Librarian Award and the 2025 DLA Emerging Leader Award. A Service Dog for Paige is her debut picture book, blending her professional commitment to literacy and access with her personal journey of living with invisible disabilities.Book InformationTitle: A Service Dog for PaigeAuthor: Peggy GriffithIllustrator: Lauren AustinPublisher: Captain Paige Turner PublishingHardcover ISBN: 979-8349539992Paperback ISBN: 979-8296173966Format: Hardcover / Paperback / eBookAvailability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram, and other major retailersMedia ContactPeggy GriffithEmail: ...

