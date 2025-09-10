Tornabene Wine Makes Elegant Return To Chicago - From Mob Ties To Modern Wines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tornabene Wine debuts in Chicago with award-winning wines, giving 20% of profits to empower single moms through the EmpowerHer Journey program.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a story as rich as its wine, Tornabene Wine is proud to announce its highly anticipated Chicago launch and establishment of its new headquarters in the city. This marks a remarkable full-circle journey - from centuries-old family lore linked to Pizza Al Tornabene's mob-era pizzeria to today's legal, mission-driven wine enterprise, enriching communities through EmpowerHer Journey.A legacy revived in the Windy City, Chicago's storied past is as layered as a well-aged Cabernet - And nowhere is that more true than in the Tornabene name. Alfonso "Al the Pizza Man" Tornabene, who opened the family's famed Villa Nova pizzeria in Stickney in 1955, was later identified as a high-ranking member of the Chicago Outfit - secretly orchestrating crime from behind a pizza counter, complete with bookmaking and initiation rituals.Today, Tornabene Wine reclaims that legacy in a completely different spirit - literally and figuratively. Decades after those underground dealings, this brand is now proudly legitimate, transparent, and charitable, offering Chicagoans a refined tasting experience and a chance to empower single mothers.Award-winning wines that deserve the spotlight. Tornabene Wine isn't just about legacy - it's about quality. The brand brings to Chicago a curated selection of award-winning wines:- Mimosa Magic - a sparkling delight with half the sugar of traditional mimosas, full of sunny sophistication.- Chardonnay - a gold-medal-winning, low-acid expression tailored for smooth sipping.- Red Cabernet Blend ("Red Cab") - a bold and elegant original, crafted for those who savor adventure in every glass. These offerings have earned gold, international tasting medals, and the Woman's Choice Award, underscoring both taste and consumer trust.“The contrast is delicious,” smiles founder Italia Tornabene.“A Tornabene once ran speakeasies; Today, Tornabene Wine runs charitable proceeds - legally, with grace, and with impact.”20% of all profits support EmpowerHer Journey, a nonprofit dedicated to lifting single mothers through grants in education, housing, childcare, and entrepreneurship.Every sip of Tornabene Wine is a toast to brighter futures and empowered communities. Why Chicago? From Underground to Uptown, Chicago isn't just any city - it's the original stage for the Tornabene legacy. From the speakeasies and mafia networks that once thrived under Prohibition, to today's polished brunches and rooftop celebrations, Chicago is the perfect stage for this redemptive relaunch.The brand is already collaborating with local restaurants, brunch venues, and stylish retailers to make Tornabene Wine a recognizable name across the Midwest. Raising glasses with purpose to commemorate this rebirth, Tornabene Wine is hosting:- Pop-up tastings at chic Chicago spots.- Collaborative Mimosa Magic brunches, pairing bubbles with bite.- EmpowerHer Journey fundraising events, spotlighting both flavor and female empowerment.It's not just a launch - it's a celebration of Chicago, legacy, and purpose.

