Yonbo Unveils The First AI Companion Robot With Long-Term Memory, Built By Leading Scientists And Entrepreneurs

Yonbo Logo

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The team behind Yonbo , a groundbreaking AI companion robot, announced the upcoming global launch of a product that promises to reshape how children and families engage with technology. Developed by renowned scientists from Harbin Institute of Technology alongside experienced entrepreneurs in technology, psychology, and international commerce, Yonbo represents a new era of intelligent companionship.Unlike conventional devices that often isolate children, Yonbo is designed to foster meaningful interaction. With its ability to recognize emotions, engage in natural conversations, and remember daily experiences, Yonbo creates a sense of genuine connection. Families can expect a robot that comforts children when they are upset, encourages them during moments of learning, and even interprets their drawings or joins them in storytelling and games. The applications extend beyond entertainment, offering emotional support, psychological well-being monitoring, and active engagement that helps reduce screen dependency.The factory behind Yonbo is not only producing hardware but also shaping a new way for children to grow up with technology. Behind Yonbo stands an accomplished core team. Professor Ruifeng Li, a leading robotics scientist from Harbin Institute of Technology and a key figure in China's artificial intelligence community, leads the robotics vision. Professor Xuan Wang, also from Harbin Institute of Technology, brings over two decades of expertise in algorithm research and AI-enabled systems. Dr. Yunzhou Li, the CEO, is a PhD in robotics recognized as an APEC Youth Entrepreneur and one of the Ministry of Education's“Annual University Innovators.” Chief Product Officer Yingda Wei contributes over a decade of product development experience as well as professional expertise as a certified senior psychological counselor, ensuring Yonbo is designed with children's emotional needs in mind . Chief Marketing Officer Haitao Yu, former head of Tmall Global's U.S. division, adds international business and e-commerce expertise to Yonbo's global strategy.As Yonbo prepares for its global release, the founding team emphasizes that this launch is more than a product-it is a preview of a new era. Yonbo is able to communicate with children in natural conversation, responding with empathy and curiosity, and offering a healthier alternative to passive screen time. Its interactive screen becomes a gateway to stories, learning activities, and creative play, turning time with technology into moments of discovery and companionship. Families can look forward to experiencing firsthand how Yonbo changes the way children interact with technology and each other. A glimpse into this future is captured in the YouTube feature, This Chinese Robot Will End Your Kids' Screen Addiction , available at: .Yonbo is scheduled to be available worldwide on Amazon in September 2025, with full global shipping support. Families who adopt early will have the opportunity to welcome into their homes the first AI companion robot capable of long-term memory and personalized interaction.Yonbo Media Contact:

Silvia Fan

X-Origin AI

+86 178 1614 8840

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.