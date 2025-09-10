Asia Cup: Suryakumar Withdraws Stump-Out Appeal Against Siddique In Opener
The incident occurred in the 13th over when Shivam Dube was running in to bowl. Just as he delivered, the blue towel tucked in his back pocket slipped out onto the pitch. Distracted by that, Siddique threw his bat at the ball but missed, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson collected it cleanly.
Instead of regaining his ground, Siddique pointed towards the fallen towel and lingered outside his crease. Samson seized the chance by whipping off the bails, and the third umpire ruled him out - an incident which reminded of the manner in which Jonny Bairstow was run out by Alex Carey in the second Ashes Test at Lord's in 2023.
But in a show of fair play, Suryakumar told the on-field umpires that India were withdrawing their stumped out appeal. But that reprieve lasted just one delivery as Siddique miscued off Dube and Suryakumar ran from mid-wicket to complete the catch, as the batter fell for a duck and added to UAE's misery.
That moment summed up a forgettable batting display for UAE. Sent in to bat by India after losing the toss, they mustered only 57 in 13.1 overs, collapsing from a relatively stable 47/2. Opener Alishan Sharafu's 22 was the lone contribution of note, as India's bowlers ran riot.
Kuldeep Yadav was the chief destroyer, snaring 4-7, including a stunning over in which he claimed three wickets. Dube complemented him perfectly, exploiting the conditions to pick 3-4,while Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and a returning Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one apiece.
Bumrah's dismissal of Sharafu with a trademark yorker set the tone, while the spinners tightened the squeeze. Once Waseem, UAE's skipper, was trapped lbw by Kuldeep after a scratchy 19, the innings unravelled in a hurry.
UAE lost their last eight wickets for just 10 runs to fold in s dramatic fashion. India now need only 58 to win, and with such a modest chase, they will eye a quick finish to boost their net run rate, something which can be a decisive factor later in the tournament.
