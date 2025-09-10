Jessup University Welcomes Largest-Ever Incoming Class For Fall 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record-Breaking Enrollment Reflects University's Commitment to Christ-Centered Higher Education and Preparing Future Leaders

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, today announced the largest enrollment in its storied history. For the Fall 2025 semester, the university achieved a 21% year-over-year growth in new student enrollment, underscoring its unwavering commitment to Christ-centered higher education and its mission to know and equip each student for their calling.

“This Fall, Jessup welcomes its largest-ever incoming class and continues to cultivate an environment where faith and learning unite, preparing graduates to serve with integrity, passion, and purpose,” said Dr. John Jackson, President of Jessup University.“This growth reflects what God is doing in the lives of the next generation, along with the University's dedication to nurturing future leaders with spiritual depth and academic excellence.”

Jessup's growing student body reflects the strength of its academic offerings and the university's mission to integrate faith and learning. Students have access to more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs designed to equip them for success far beyond graduation. Programs in Business , Biology , and Psychology are among the fastest growing, while areas such as Aviation , Theatre , Music , Theology and Nursing provide hands-on training and real-world experience that prepare students to excel in their chosen fields.

The university's nursing program, in particular, continues to earn distinction.“Currently, we have a 100% pass rate for our graduating nursing students with all of our enrolled students having passed the NCLEX exam,” said George Stubblefield, Dean of the School of Natural, Applied, and Health Sciences.“With a 100% pass rate and our CCNE accreditation already in place, we believe this makes Jessup's nursing program one of the top programs in central California.”

Jessup University remains dedicated to preparing students for meaningful impact in their careers, communities, and the world, rooted in its mission to know and equip each student for their unique calling. To learn more about Jessup University and its academic programs, visit .

About Jessup University

Jessup University, located in Rocklin, California, is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

Press Contact:

Kevin Cancilla

Jessup Marketing

916-672-3231

...