Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Unveils Upgraded Online Shopping Platform In Qatar

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, a leading GCC fragrance house, has launched a redesigned online shopping platform for its customers in Qatar. The new platform improves navigation, checkout speed, and access to fragrance information as part of the brand's ongoing digital transformation.Founded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes operates more than 180 stores across the GCC and distributes to over 90 countries. Its portfolio includes oud perfumes, premium oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances blending traditional Arabic scents with modern refinement.Digital Platform Designed for Qatar ShoppersThe redesigned Qatar website introduces:.Improved product discovery: Advanced filters by fragrance family and category..Guided experience: Online tips about fragrance wear, layering, and selection..Streamlined checkout: Multiple secure payment options, including cash on delivery..Real-time updates: Clear delivery timelines and order tracking.The platform also offers a wide range of long-lasting perfumes in Qatar , online-exclusive bundles and seasonal collections to provide variety for customers who prefer digital shopping.“Our goal is to make fragrance selection and purchase easier for our Qatar customers,” said Thanseer Rahman/Media Spokesperson, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes.“The updated platform reflects feedback we've received and underscores our commitment to innovation.”Physical Presence Across QatarAlongside its digital platform, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes maintains a growing retail presence in Qatar. Stores are located in Wathnan Mall, Doha Mall, Villaggio Mall, Ezdan Mall, Souq Waqif, Mall of Qatar, Doha Festival City, and other venues. Each outlet offers a wide selection of affordable Arabic perfumes and expert staff guidance.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a GCC fragrance brand that began in the UAE and now operates more than 180 stores across the region with distribution in over 90 countries. The company specializes in oud perfumes, premium oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances that combine Arabian heritage with modern preferences.

