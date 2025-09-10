Signature Athletics Acquires Isport360, Launches Signature Media: The Future Of Youth Sports Content Has Arrived

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Signature Athletics acquires iSport360 to launch Signature Media, the content-to-commerce engine of youth sports.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Signature Athletics, the #1 full-cycle youth sports ecosystem, today announced its acquisition of iSport360, a pioneering company that began as a tech platform for sports parents, players, coaches, and program directors, and evolved into one of the most influential newsletter engines in youth sports. This strategic acquisition marks the official launch of Signature Media, the content-to-commerce division of Signature Athletics.

Signature Media is now positioned as the media backbone of the Signature ecosystem, serving parents, coaches, program directors, investors, and brand partners with content that educates, inspires, and builds community. Ian Goldberg, founder of iSport360, will serve as CEO of Signature Media, leading a growing team focused on storytelling, grassroots brand access, and industry thought leadership.

“At iSport360, we've always believed in celebrating the little victories, and today is a big one,” said Ian Goldberg, CEO of Signature Media.“This move allows us to expand our reach, scale our impact, and continue providing the kind of thoughtful, refreshing content that makes sports parenting better. Signature Athletics is building something rare in youth sports: a complete ecosystem. I'm honored to lead the charge in telling that story through Signature Media.”

From Tech to Trusted Media: A Natural Evolution

Originally launched as a mobile app to connect parents, players and coaches, iSport360 organically evolved into a content powerhouse with its weekly newsletter becoming a go-to resource for over 3 million youth sports parents.

That content-first approach, and the deep trust built with its audience, made iSport360 a natural fit for Signature Athletics' broader vision to unite the fragmented youth sports market with a fully integrated, full-cycle platform.

Signature Media: Newsletters for Every Stakeholder

At launch, Signature Media features a suite of highly focused newsletters, each designed to serve a critical audience in youth sports:

.The Sport Parent Survival Guide: Formerly iSport360's newsletter, now continuing under Signature Media to help families navigate their youth sports journey.

.The Youth Sports Investor Report: Delivering sharp insights and analysis for investors shaping the future of the youth sports economy.

.Grow the Game: Arming coaches and program directors with inspiration, strategies, and tools to run better programs.

Each newsletter is designed for high engagement, high value, and high trust, with more verticals launching soon.

A Youth Sports Content Play at Scale

Signature Media serves two core customer groups:

1. World-Class, Perfect-Fit Brands

Signature Media delivers access to a highly engaged, grassroots audience in a historically fragmented marketplace. We offer:

.Sponsored native content distributed across Signature Media newsletters

.Display and video advertising in contextually relevant placements

.Over 100 million impressions annually across youth sports media channels

2. Youth Sports Organizations & Governing Bodies

Signature Media is the leading provider of white-label newsletters in the youth sports industry, enabling organizations to:

.Launch branded, high-quality newsletter content written by industry-recognized thought leaders

.Drive deeper engagement and build long-term trust with their communities

.Unlock new revenue streams through proven content-driven strategies

Built on Two Proven Systems

Signature Media operates on two complementary marketing engines:

1. The Newsletter Marketing System: designed to convert attention into action across verticals and customer types.

2. The Thought Leadership Marketing System: a powerful personal brand-building engine that turns Signature team members into leading voices in youth sports through consistent, human-first content.

“We're setting out to reach over 1 billion impressions by 2030,” said Dan Soviero, Founder & CEO of Signature Athletics.“This is about building trust, elevating voices, and giving brands the grassroots access they've never had. Ian has already proven what's possible in this space. We're just pouring fuel on the fire.”

Looking Ahead: National Sponsorship Program Launches in 2026

In 2026, Signature Media and Signature Locker will launch the National Sponsorship Program: a first-of-its-kind opportunity for enterprise brands to engage with youth sports audiences at scale, both on-field and online. The program offers on-uniform logo placements through Signature Locker's team store ecosystem, giving brands authentic grassroots visibility at the hyperlocal level. These on-field impressions are further amplified by digital extensions across newsletters, social media, and high-production video content powered by Signature Media's partnership with SportsEdTV.

This integrated approach allows national brands to embed themselves meaningfully in the fabric of youth sports, while also helping fund participation and expand access for the next generation of athletes.

About Signature Athletics

Signature Athletics is the #1 full-cycle youth sports platform, offering a vertically integrated system that powers participation, gear, media, and sponsorship across the entire ecosystem. From elite equipment and on-demand uniforms to digital media and cause-driven sponsorships, Signature is redefining what it means to play and win in youth sports.

