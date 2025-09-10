Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Bobby Orr, Others Are In Miller & Miller's Pre-1980 Sports Auction, September 28Th

Maurice“Rocket” Richard signed, game-used hockey stick, 62 inches long, from the 1946-47 Hart Trophy season, at the height of his offensive powers. Estimate: CA$10,000-$12,000.

- Ben PernfussNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle baseball card graded PSA 1 Poor but still considered a“holy grail” collectible; a Boston Red Sox Mitchell & Ness jersey with a period Babe Ruth PSA signature applied to the number 3; and a Maurice“Rocket” Richard signed and game-used hockey stick from his 1946-47 Hart Trophy season, are a few of the top lots in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction.This is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 6pm Eastern time on Sunday, September 28th. There are 280 lots up for bid.“This sale brings together some of the most significant treasures in sports collecting history, from the legendary 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle to a game-used 1902 Stanley Cup stick by the winning goaltender,” said Ben Pernfuss, Consignment Director for the sale.“There's a lot of variety.”Complementing the marquee items is a strong offering of unique 1960s hockey memorabilia, including vintage bobble head nodders and collectible York hockey glasses seldom seen at auction. From cornerstone cards to museum-worthy artifacts, the sale presents memorabilia seldom offered in Canadian dollars.“What's special about this auction is there is an exciting selection of what collectors love most -- connections to players they admire,” Mr. Pernfuss said.The 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card has absolutely seen better days, but few items in the world of collecting speak for themselves. This iconic card is one of them. "Holy grail" is a term often used to describe the significance of the #311 Mickey Mantle card in the legendary 1952 Topps set, which is widely regarded as one of the most significant sets in the world of baseball card collecting. The Mantle card, despite its flaws, should realize $30,000-$35,000.All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.The Mitchell & Ness Boston Red Sox jersey with a period Babe Ruth signature professionally and meticulously applied to the pinstriped shirt's number 3 (the number Ruth wore as a player) is a true one-of-a-kind item, and one that's been authenticated by PSA. Ruth began his career with the Red Sox before being sold to the Yankees. The jersey and signature remain in excellent condition with Babe Ruth signed boldly in dark pen. It's expected to bring $20,000-$30,000.The Maurice“Rocket” Richard signed and game-used hockey stick, 62 inches long, is from the 1946-47 Hart Trophy (MVP) season, at the height of Richard's offensive powers, in which he recorded 45 goals and 71 points in 60 games for the Montreal Canadiens, propelling the team to the Stanley Cup Final. The stick is signed by 17 players, and a bold number 9 (Richard's jersey number) is stamped beneath the tape of the upper shaft. Estimate: $10,000-$12,000.A 1930s-era Worth Official League baseball bears the inscription, "To Roy, with very best wishes, Lou Gehrig" left of the sweet spot. Dubbed "The Paperboy Gehrig", the ball was purportedly gifted to a Chatham, Ontario, paperboy who was an avid Yankees fan. During a regular day on his route, the boy was casually gifted the ball by a customer with whom he had built a relationship through conversations about Yankees games. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000.A complete set of 110 1964-1965 Topps“Tall Boys” hockey cards, graded a superb overall PSA Excellent+, is expected to change hands for $8,000-$12,000. The cards are so named because of their large size (each one about 4 3⁄4 inches by 2 1⁄2 inches). It's a highly sought-after and visually appealing set featuring stars such as Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull, Jean Beliveau and Tim Horton.Hockey great Stefan Persson's player-issued Stanley Cup trophy commemorating the 1982–83 championship season, 13 inches in height, is mounted on a wooden base with a felt underside. The upper band bears the inscriptions,“New York Islanders” and“1982–83,” while below are engraved the names of the club's executives and players who secured the title. Accompanying the trophy is a letter of authenticity, signed by Persson himself. Estimate $7,000-$9,000.A Victoriaville Pro hockey stick game-used by legendary hockey star Bobby Orr during his 1971-1972 season, 62 inches long, boldly signed on the stick's untaped blade and with a letter of authenticity from a previous auction sale, should fetch $4,000-$6,000. In the 1971-1972 season, Orr cemented his status as hockey's most dominant defenseman, leading the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup championship. He also won his fifth consecutive Norris Trophy.A circa 1917 Boston Braves managerial uniform attributed to Hall of Fame second baseman Johnny Evers – a fiery and competitive player best remembered as being part of the legendary“Tinker to Evers to Chance” double-play combo with the Chicago Cubs in the early 1900s – includes pants, hat and jersey, with wear from game use. Evers's name is stitched next to the Spalding patch in the upper collar that matches the age of the jersey. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.Here is a link to the auction catalog on the LiveAuctioneers website: . Internet bidding is also available on .Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at .... To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction scheduled for Sunday, September 28th, please visit . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

