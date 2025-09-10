Ahead Of PM Modi's Likely Visit, Two BJP Leaders Arrive In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 10 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit to Manipur on September 13, BJP's two central leaders, including the party's Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, arrived here on Wednesday, a party leader said.

BJP's Manipur in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Ajeet Gopchade accompanied Patra.

A BJP leader said that both Patra and Gopchade would hold a closed-door meeting with party leaders, functionaries and MLAs at the party's state headquarters here and discuss the arrangements and planning of the Prime Minister's possible visit on Saturday.

State BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and other leaders received the central leaders at the airport. Patra, Devi and other BJP leaders refused to talk to the media about the visit.

Official arrangements, including the making of stages, beautification of places, as well as security arrangements, are going on both in the Manipur capital Imphal and tribal inhabited district of Churachandpur.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday held a meeting with five MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities in Churachandpur and discussed the possible visit of the Prime Minister on September 13.

On September 7, the Governor also held a meeting with BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley region, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and BJP's state President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Security advisor and Home Commissioner.

Officials and BJP leaders in Manipur said that PM Modi's visit to Manipur is not yet finally confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Reports said that the Prime Minister would visit the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, and inaugurate the newly-constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project, and from Aizawl, he would visit two places of Manipur -- Imphal and Churachandpur.

A senior official in Imphal said that various district administrations are making arrangements for webcasting of the Prime Minister's programme in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district ahead of the 'VVIP visit'.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, in an order on September 4, declared the entire hill district as a 'No Drone Zone' area.

The Prime Minister's likely visit to Manipur on September 13 would be his first tour to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.