Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tevogen CIO And Head Of Tevogen.AI Mittul Mehta To Join Startup Forum Panel At Databricks DATA + AI World Tour In Boston


2025-09-10 12:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)


WARREN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), today announced that Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer of Tevogen and Head of will participate as a panelist in the Startup Forum at the Databricks DATA + AI World Tour on October 8, 2025.

The Startup Forum will feature insights from venture capital leaders and early-stage innovators on how they are scaling their companies with Databricks. Mehta will join industry peers including Chris Gervais, CTO of Codametrix, and Stavros Papadopoulos, CEO of TileDB, in a discussion moderated by Tony Pezzullo, Principal at SignalFire. Mehta will share perspectives on application of advanced data and AI technologies, including its PredicTcellTM platform, developed in collaboration with Microsoft and Databricks, to accelerate precision immunotherapy development.

Databricks DATA + AI World Tour will take place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. For more information please contact, ...

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


MENAFN10092025004107003653ID1110044168

