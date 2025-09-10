Tevogen CIO And Head Of Tevogen.AI Mittul Mehta To Join Startup Forum Panel At Databricks DATA + AI World Tour In Boston
WARREN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), today announced that Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer of Tevogen and Head of will participate as a panelist in the Startup Forum at the Databricks DATA + AI World Tour on October 8, 2025.
The Startup Forum will feature insights from venture capital leaders and early-stage innovators on how they are scaling their companies with Databricks. Mehta will join industry peers including Chris Gervais, CTO of Codametrix, and Stavros Papadopoulos, CEO of TileDB, in a discussion moderated by Tony Pezzullo, Principal at SignalFire. Mehta will share perspectives on application of advanced data and AI technologies, including its PredicTcellTM platform, developed in collaboration with Microsoft and Databricks, to accelerate precision immunotherapy development.
Databricks DATA + AI World Tour will take place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. For more information please contact, ...
Contacts
Tevogen Bio Communications
T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment