Canadian Start-Up Phytokana Developing New Fava-Based Ingredients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strathmore, Alta., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Canadian-led innovation is strengthening local food manufacturing, supporting supply chain resilience, and positioning Canada as a global leader in high-value, plant-based ingredients. With support from Protein Industries Canada, Alberta start-up Phytokana Ingredients Inc. (Phytokana), in partnership with Vancouver-based Maia Farms, is advancing a $32.5 million project to turn Canadian-grown fava beans into nutritious and sustainable ingredients for the next generation of plant-based foods. Of the $32.5 million being invested $25.9 million will come from the industry partners, and $6.6 million from Protein Industries Canada.

“This investment marks an exciting leap forward for Canada's plant-based ingredient sector. By harnessing innovative technologies and capturing the full potential of Canadian crops, we are strengthening Canada's position as a leading global supplier, opening up new markets and creating high-quality jobs for Canadians,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.“With support from Protein Industries Canada, one of Canada's global innovation clusters, this project will deliver sustainable food products with increased traceability, helping Canada achieve its environmental goals while strengthening consumer confidence.”

The project brings together Canadian farmers, processors and food tech innovators to strengthen the domestic value chain for fava beans, while bringing superior products to global consumers. Using its proprietary technology, which avoids heat and chemicals, Phytokana will process novel fava varieties into protein concentrate, starch flour and fava flour with improved taste, texture and nutrition. These sustainable, high-quality ingredients retain their natural functionality, making them ideal for use in dairy alternatives, plant-based meats and other food products.

“As countries around the world look to secure their own food supply chains and diversify protein sources, plant-based ingredients, such as those that are being developed by Phytokana and Maia Farms, are becoming increasingly in demand by our trading partners,” Protein Industries Canada Senior Director of Programs Lisa Campbell said.“Projects such as this one, which help capture the economic value of creating those ingredients domestically, also position Canada as a preferred trading partner in a competitive and quickly changing world.”

In addition to commercializing their proprietary technology, Phytokana is also in the process of securing funding to construct and commission a fully automated 30,000 metric tonne a year dry fractionation processing facility. The facility, which will be built near Strathmore, AB, will allow the company to scale to meet the growing global demand.

“Our native functionality and superior sensory fava ingredients are the culmination of research and innovation in collaboration with some of the world's leading food and beverage companies. This contribution from Protein Industries Canada primarily supports the direct investment into our custom-designed process flow, overlain with automation and advanced predictive process controls that serve to deliver value-added, sustainable and consistent quality food ingredients to global markets,” Phytokana President & CEO Chris Theal said.

The project also includes a partnership with Vancouver's Maia Farms, a food tech company that uses fermentation to upcycle flours into high-value fermented mushroom proteins with enhanced digestibility and functional properties. Phytokana will supply Maia Farms with their fava ingredients, which Maia Farms will use to create new mycelium-based ingredients.

“Maia's mission is to Nourish Life on a global scale. Maia has established commercial partnerships from coast to coast, building the infrastructure to establish Canada as a leader in mushroom-based protein ingredients and fermentation technology. Maia's ingredients for food manufacturers are nutrient dense, sustainable, and delicious. With the support of Protein Industries Canada, Maia will further advance its biomass fermentation technology, upcycling Phytokana's fava ingredients into value-added, sustainable ingredients. We are grateful to expand this valuable partnership,” Maia Farms CEO Gavin Schneider said.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada's five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to seize the $25 billion opportunity presented by increasing value-added production of Canada's high-protein crops.

Projects and partnerships like this one add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion .

About Phytokana Ingredients

Phytokana Ingredients Inc. is an independent Alberta-based innovator, processor, developer and distributor of novel, sustainable plant-based ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a 30,000 metric tonne per annum pulse processing facility in Strathmore, Alberta.

About Maia Farms

Maia Farms is a Vancouver-based food technology company redefining protein with mushrooms and mycelium. Using advanced biomass fermentation and extrusion production processes, we create natural, nutrient-dense ingredients designed to empower innovation and build a more sustainable food system.

