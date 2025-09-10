Deadline Alert: Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR NUTEX INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

Nutex's share price has“surged” after it“began submitting the majority of its patient bills to the arbitration process for settling out-of-network medical bills . . . using an unidentified 'third party IDR vendor.'” The report further states that the“mystery consultant” is HaloMD, which, according to multiple lawsuits, has“engag[ed] in a coordinated fraudulent scheme to steal millions of dollars from insurance companies on behalf of and in conjunction with its healthcare billing clients.”

On this news, Nutex's stock price fell $11.18, or 10.1%, to close at $100.01 per share on July 22, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 14, 2025, Nutex announced it would delay filing its quarterly financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025, due to“non-cash accounting adjustments related to the treatment of stock based compensation obligations for certain under-construction and ramping hospitals, as disclosed in previous filings.”

On this news shares fell $18.22, or 16.4%, to close at $92.91 on August 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (2) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company's engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (3) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (4) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (5) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (6) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (7) accordingly, Nutex's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (8) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 21, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .