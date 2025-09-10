IBA TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings) Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 10, 2025 06:00 PM Summary of the notification IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on September 3, 2025. In its notification, Marcel Jo Maschmeyer indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights , the 2% threshold has been crossed downwards by Paladin Asset Management , a controlled undertaking of Marcel Jo Maschmeyer on 09-01-2025 . Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: A parent company or controlling person P e rsons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen Lister Straße 6, 30163 Hannover / Germany Marcel Jo Maschmeyer



Date on which the threshold is crossed: 09-01-2025

Threshold crossed (in %) : 2%

Denominator : 40.516.629 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked

to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Marcel Maschmeyer 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 768.765 806.569 1.99% Subtotal 768.765 806.569 1.99% TOTAL 806.569 1.99%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL







TOTAL (A & B)

# of voting rights

% of voting rights 806.569 1.99%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Paladin Asset Management is controlled by Marcel Maschmeyer.

Additional information

Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions.

The 2% threshold, as stipulated in the Articles of Association, has been crossed downwards by Paladin Asset Management, a controlled undertaking of Marcel Jo Maschmeyer.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB and Bloomberg IBAB). More information can be found at:

