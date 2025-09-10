IBA TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
|Name
|Address (for legal entities)
|Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
|Lister Straße 6, 30163 Hannover / Germany
|Marcel Jo Maschmeyer
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 09-01-2025 Threshold crossed (in %) : 2% Denominator : 40.516.629 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
| Not linked
to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Marcel Maschmeyer
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
|768.765
|806.569
|1.99%
|Subtotal
|768.765
|806.569
|1.99%
|TOTAL
|806.569
|1.99%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|
TOTAL (A & B)
|
# of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|806.569
|1.99%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Paladin Asset Management is controlled by Marcel Maschmeyer.
- Additional information
Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions.
The 2% threshold, as stipulated in the Articles of Association, has been crossed downwards by Paladin Asset Management, a controlled undertaking of Marcel Jo Maschmeyer.
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB and Bloomberg IBAB). More information can be found at:
For further information, please contact:
Elena De Landy
Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance
...
Attachment
-
10092025-IBA-PaladinAssetManagement-transparencyEN
