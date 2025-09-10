Earn Marriott Bonvoy Points With Leadership And Customer Excellence Speakers From The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

Keynote Speaker making a dynamic presentation to a large conference audience.

Transform Meetings from Routine to Remarkable with Impactful Learning Engagements Contracted Between September 10, 2025 and January 31, 2026.

- Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership CenterBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) announced a new promotion that enables meeting and event planners to earn Marriott Bonvoypoints when signing a keynote speaker, immersive workshop or content-rich presentation for their upcoming meetings, leadership retreats and special events. Learning engagements are facilitated by high impact Ritz-Carlton experts and delivered at the location of the client's choosing, from hotels and corporate offices to retreat venues and conference centers.“We work with meeting professionals as a strategic partner to design compelling presentations, interactive workshops and inspirational keynote addresses that amplify the organization's goals,” said Ms. Joiner.“Clients report that our keynote speakers generate high meeting satisfaction scores and bring fresh perspectives that captivate attendees and elevate conversations throughout the event.”TRCLC is a global consulting and advisory firm renowned for helping clients to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences based on the legendary best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand. Attendees are engaged and inspired by stories and examples drawn from the systems and processes that led The Ritz-Carlton to be a global icon for service excellence. Learning experiences may be created to align directly with the organization's key themes or dynamic insights from The Ritz-Carlton may be selected that address workplace engagement, customer experience and leadership performance.“This promotion is ideally timed for meeting professionals tasked with wrapping up the year on a powerful note or kicking off the New Year with an inspirational message,” said Ms. Joiner.Qualifying contracts signed with The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center between September 10, 2025, and January 31, 2026, will earn 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points when the learning experience is delivered by January 31, 2026; and 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy points with a learning experience delivered after February 1, 2026. Learn more about our keynote speakers and learning engagement promotion terms and conditions and start a conversation to add an exceptional learning experience to your next meeting.Summary of competitive benefits of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center for meeting planners:.Lively, powerful keynote speakers that set the stage for memorable meetings.Immersive workshops customized to address specific organizational challenges or foster high functioning teams.Presentations with thought-provoking content and tangible takeaways based on the best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand.Learning engagements facilitated by engaged Ritz-Carlton experts.Programs, keynotes, and workshops delivered at the location of the client's choosingAbout Marriott BonvoyMarriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy for more information.About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership CenterThe Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. TRCLC is recognized by The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CPor SHRM-SCPrecertification activities. Visit for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

