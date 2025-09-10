Beth Rupert Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Transforming Early Education

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beth Rupert, founder of Solid Foundations Academy, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion, equity, and community drive her innovative approach to education.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Rupert explores the power of early childhood education to transform lives, and breaks down how a child-centered curriculum and strong community partnerships foster meaningful learning.“Engaging families through strong partnerships is essential for a child's educational success,” said Rupert.Beth's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

