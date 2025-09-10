Ongo Alliance Expands Board, Welcomes Newly Elected Directors To Reflect The Growth Of The Shared Spectrum Ecosystem

Expanded board broadens representation - advancing U.S. leadership in shared spectrum and CBRS private networks.

- OnGo AllianceBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The OnGo Alliance today announced seven newly elected members to its Board of Directors, part of a Board expansion designed to more closely reflect the breadth of the shared spectrum ecosystem and the diverse needs of its users and contributors. With expanded leadership, OnGo Alliance affirms its commitment to advancing shared spectrum.The expansion comes as CBRS continues its rapid transformation from bold policy innovation to business-critical infrastructure. With more than 420,000 deployed radios and over $14 billion in private capital invested, the Alliance recognized the need to broaden Board representation to include the full spectrum of stakeholders driving this growth-from enterprises deploying private networks to WISPs delivering rural broadband, and from integrators to venue operators."We've expanded the Board membership to more closely reflect all the players in the shared spectrum ecosystem, ensuring diverse viewpoints and interests are more fully represented," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director, OnGo Alliance. "With this enhanced representation spanning enterprises, service providers, vendors, and users, we're positioned to further accelerate shared spectrum innovation and ensure CBRS continues delivering value across every sector-from factory floors to rural communities. This expansion reinforces our role as the center of gravity for private networks, neutral host architectures, and fixed wireless deployments nationwide."The Alliance also extends its gratitude to prior Sponsor members whose foundational support and vision helped establish CBRS as America's most successful shared-spectrum framework. Their early commitment paved the way for today's thriving ecosystem.The Seven Newly Elected Directors:.Jason Wallin, Senior Principal Architect, John Deere.Joel Lindholm, Co-Founder and CEO, InfiniG.Marc Rohleder, CTO, Boldyn Networks.Mark Walker, VP, Technology Policy, CableLabs.Norman Fekrat, Managing Partner, Imagine Wireless.Pierre-Jean Muller, Co-Founder and CEO, RED Technologies.Rob Alderfer, Vice President of Spectrum & Technology Policy, Charter CommunicationsThese executives join the following existing Board of Directors, who have been influential in shaping CBRS technology:.Ariful Hannan, Solution Architect, Google.Alyssa Pack, Strategic Partner Manager, Google.Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo Wireless.Masoud Olfat, PhD, VP of Technology & Ecosystem Development, Federated WirelessContinued Momentum Drives ExpansionIn 2025, the CBRS ecosystem continued its remarkable trajectory with 420,000+ radios deployed across airports, factories, schools, hospitals, and rural communities. Over $7 billion has been invested by rural WISPs alone, with total ecosystem investment exceeding $14 billion, demonstrating unwavering market confidence. The "CBRS 2.0" improvements have extended coverage to approximately 240 million Americans, adding 72 million more people to areas where CBRS can be deployed.Defending Shared Spectrum SuccessAs spectrum policy discussions continue, the OnGo Alliance remains committed to defending the CBRS framework that now underpins business-critical connectivity for enterprises and broadband access for rural America. The dynamic "use it or share it" model has proven that shared spectrum can be both efficient and protective of incumbents while democratizing spectrum access and lowering barriers to enterprise innovation.Join the MovementThe OnGo Alliance invites organizations across the shared spectrum ecosystem to join its membership , engage in working groups, and participate in certification and coexistence initiatives. Together, we're building the future of private wireless, fixed wireless, and neutral host networks and ensuring America maintains its leadership in shared spectrum innovation.About OnGo AllianceThe OnGo Alliance is an 88-member consortium that accelerates the development, commercialization, and adoption of wireless solutions in the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service band and evangelizes shared-spectrum frameworks worldwide. By certifying multi-vendor interoperability, advancing neutral-host architectures, and advocating pro-innovation spectrum policy, the Alliance is paving the path to ubiquitous, high-performance private wireless networks. Learn more and join at .OnGo Alliance and the OnGo logo are trademarks of OnGo Alliance.

