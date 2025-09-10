The World's First Off-Road And Watersport Monthly Subscription Program Powered By Can-Am And Sea-Doo

Can-Am & Sea-Doo Monthly Subscription Programs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move that redefines access to off-road and water-based adventure, Subscribe2Ride has launched the world's first subscription program exclusively for Can-Am and Sea-Doo vehicles, giving riders unlimited use of brand-new, high-performance machines for a single monthly price.

With plans starting under $600/month, members get access to premium powersports vehicles, delivered to their door or ready at curated riding zones. The program includes maintenance, ride prep, registration, insurance, and home delivery, eliminating the typical hassles of ownership and replacing the unpredictability and high cost of daily rentals with a seamless, on-demand riding experience.

“We built this for the rider who wants the best riding lifestyle without any of the ownership hassle,” said Brian Hoogeveen, General Manager of Subscribe2Ride.“Ownership used to mean pride, but now it often means storage, depreciation, and maintenance headaches. We're changing that. This is powersports, modernized.”

Members can choose from three subscription tiers - Light, Premium, and Elite - across three categories: off-road Can-Am Maverick vehicles, Sea-Doo personal watercraft and Sea-Doo Switch pontoon boats, or the all-inclusive Land & Sea package, which unlocks both categories year-round. With Land & Sea, members can ride off-road trails in the spring, head to the lake in the summer, and go back to the dunes in the fall, all under one plan.

“Programs like Subscribe2Ride represent an exciting evolution in how riders experience our vehicles” said Patrick Corneau, Sr Director of Experiences & Partnerships at BRP.“Making access easier and more flexible helps grow the passion for powersports and the community.”

Subscribe2Ride is available by application only, and membership is limited to ensure fleet availability and high service standards. Subscribe2Ride is launching in Southern California with plans to expand in upcoming seasons. The platform is built by industry veterans with more than 30 years of experience in dealership operations, guided tours, and rental fleets, including operators of Jetski2Catalina and Long Beach Watersports, which manage the largest Sea-Doo rental fleet in North America.

