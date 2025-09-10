Rajasthan MLA Ritu Banawat, Among Others, Stranded In Nepal Unrest

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) Rajasthan MLA Ritu Banawat has been stranded in Nepal following widespread violence and unrest in the country, including in Kathmandu. Banawat, who had gone on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra with her husband, is currently stuck with her team in Purang village on the Nepal-China border.

Amid the deteriorating situation in Nepal, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday confirmed that Bayana MLA Ritu Banawat is among those stranded in the neighbouring country.

Devnani informed the Assembly that Banawat, who had gone on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, is currently stuck due to the suspension of all domestic and international flights following widespread violence in Nepal.

He said the state government is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy to ensure her safe evacuation.

“The government is making every effort for her return. As soon as the situation normalises, the evacuation process will begin,” Speaker Devnani assured.

Violence and unrest have brought daily life in Nepal to a standstill. With flights cancelled, thousands of tourists, including Indian pilgrims, remain stranded in Kathmandu and other cities.

Many are confined to their hotels amid reports of arson and unrest. The Rajasthan government, along with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, is actively monitoring the situation. Families of those stranded have been urged to remain in contact with officials for updates.

Earlier, MLA Banawat had shared a video message, confirming that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had spoken to her and assured support for her safe return.

In a video message, Banawat confirmed that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had spoken to her and assured her that efforts are being made to bring her and the group back safely. She expressed hope of returning to India from Kathmandu on Thursday, provided the situation stabilises.

Banawat had joined the yatra from September 3 to 11, along with a team of 98 pilgrims. Apart from Banawat's group, several other Indians are stranded in Kathmandu.

Among them is Pankaj Chitara, a petrol pump owner from Barmer, who travelled with a 50-member group from Chaksu. Chitara described the worsening conditions in Kathmandu.

“We happily completed the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. But after reaching Kathmandu on September 8, we suddenly heard explosions. Immigration was completed at the airport, but flights were cancelled. There is arson everywhere. We are scared,” he said.

He added that while tourists are in panic, local residents appear less worried.“Army jeeps are patrolling with orders to shoot miscreants on sight. The markets are shut, and we are confined to our hotels. Food supply is uncertain, and phone connectivity is poor.”

Chitara, who began his yatra on August 22, said that his group had crossed the China-Tibet border before reaching Kathmandu.

“From happiness, the atmosphere quickly changed to fear. We request the Indian government to ensure our safe return,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, a group of around 30 passengers from Titriya village in Jaipur district is also stranded at Kathmandu airport. They had left for a pilgrimage covering three Dhams on August 28 via Radharani Tour Company.

After visiting Pashupatinath temple, they were stopped at the airport as flight services were suspended.