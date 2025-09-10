Jeffrey Earnhardt And The No. 24 Foreverlawn Toyota GR Supra Return At Bristol

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Food City 300 will serve as ForeverLawn's final race of the season

LOUISVILLE, OH, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 10, 2025-ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to the track for the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt's final race of the season with the Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) team in the ForeverLawn Toyota, which will be streamed live on Friday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CW.

“I love Bristol - it's one of my favorite tracks to run,” says Earnhardt.“SHR brought a great car last year and we qualified P6. We're looking to build on that effort this year and are aiming to run at the front of the pack!”

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra, which will debut a unique blue and white paint scheme. Fans are invited to engage at a meet and greet event on Friday following qualifying, with opportunities to meet and take photos with Earnhardt and the ForeverLawn team.

“We are thrilled to be running our last race of the season with Sam Hunt Racing,” says Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn.“With a special paint scheme for a night race at a great track like Bristol, the energy will be unmatched! Jeffrey is such an amazing ambassador for ForeverLawn, and we want to thank him for all he does. For any organizations interested in growing their business, we are looking to add partnership sponsors for 2026. Contact ForeverLawn today so we can work together to grow your brand in an exciting, proven way!”

The main sponsor for the race is Hit While Helping, a non-profit dedicated to making highways safer by encouraging drivers to change lanes for vehicles stopped on the shoulder. The organization was started by towman Matt Spencer in honor of his son Keagan, who was tragically killed while assisting someone broken down on the side of the road. Additionally, FaceFunding - a group that works with charitable organizations to raise awareness and funds through mosaics of donors' faces - aided in showcasing Hit While Helping for the race.

“We are grateful to both FaceFunding and Hit While Helping for joining us and want to honor Keagan Spencer and the cause that is saving lives in his memory,” says Dale Karmie.“We are also excited to have first-time sponsors Unrivaled Sports and Dogtopia featured on the car. Both companies are valued partners of ForeverLawn and provide important services to the youth sports and canine care communities, respectively.”

Haas Alert, Towbook, and AFG were also major contributors in bringing Hit While Helping to the ForeverLawn car. Return partners include Critical Path, MD Body, the MNK Legacy Project, Chosen Products, the Lookout, and Harvest Ministries. Viewers can follow Jeffrey Earnhardt and the race on social media and by watching on CW.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands, each product is engineered to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876 or visit foreverlawn.

CONTACT: ForeverLawn, Inc. 330.499.8873 ...