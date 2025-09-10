Xfactrs Launches Strategic Partnership Program To Combat Revenue Leakage In Subscription Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cupertino, CA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xfactrs , a leader in AI-driven revenue leakage detection and prevention across quote-to-cash process, announced the launch of its Strategic Partnership Program. This initiative invites technology providers, system integrators, and consulting firms to collaborate in delivering cutting-edge solutions that safeguard subscription businesses from revenue loss.









xfactrs is an AI-driven platform that detects and prevents revenue leakage for subscription businesses, monitoring the entire quote-to-cash process to protect margins and boost profitability.

According to research from MGI Research, the subscription industry faces significant challenges with revenue leakage, often losing between 2% to 5% of revenue due to inefficiencies across the quote-to-cash process.

“Identifying and plugging revenue leakage can have a material positive impact on business results”, according to Andrew Dailey, Managing Director of MGI Research . He added“Continuously monitoring revenue leakage ensures the quote-to-cash process is operating smoothly and mitigates customer friction.”

"Reducing costs and improving profitability has never been more important and there is critical need for robust revenue assurance in the SaaS and Subscription Industry," said Ravin Checker, CEO of xfactrs Inc . "Our platform detects and prevents revenue leakage across the quote-to-cash process and saves millions of dollars for subscription businesses. This program will enable hundreds of organizations save billions of dollars. Our Strategic Partnership Program is designed to empower our partners with the tools and insights necessary to help clients identify and eliminate revenue leakage, driving mutual growth and success. "

Type of Partnerships



Technology Partners

Companies offering subscription systems, such as Billing, CPQ, CLM, payment and financial platforms. Integrate xfactrs to enhance your product's capabilities.

Solution Partners

System integrators and consulting companies who implement subscription systems. Use xfactrs to add more value and maximize the ROI.

Reseller & Referral Partners Businesses that want to resell xfactrs or introduce it to their customer base.

Benefits of Partnering with xfactrs:



Comprehensive Revenue Assurance: Partners gain access to xfactrs' extensive suite of assurance areas, including Quote Configuration, Order Assurance, Consumption Assurance, Billing Assurance, Invoice Assurance, Renewal Assurance, and Payment Assurance.

Seamless Integration: xfactrs offers out-of-the-box connectivity with over 16 leading subscription platforms across CRM, Billing System, CLM, CPQ etc facilitating smooth integration and data synchronization.

Enhanced Profitability: By leveraging xfactrs' AI-driven platform, partners can help clients detect potential revenue leakage, delivering up to 20x ROI and improving overall margins and profitability. Dedicated Support and Training: Partners receive comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure they can effectively utilize xfactrs' platform and deliver exceptional value to their clients.

The Strategic Partnership Program aligns with xfactrs' mission to provide continuous monitoring, controls, and assurance, enabling businesses to proactively manage and prevent revenue leakage. By collaborating with xfactrs, partners can offer their clients a proven solution that integrates seamlessly with existing systems, enhances operational efficiency, and provides deeper insights into revenue streams.

About xfactrs Inc,

xfactrs is an AI-powered revenue leakage detection and prevention platform designed for subscription businesses to stop revenue leakage across the Quote-to-Cash lifecycle. Our platform actively monitors millions of transactions, subscriptions, invoices, orders, contracts, and more. It proactively tracks them against 200+ pre-built Control Points to flag anomalies in real-time. Ready-to-use connectors with popular subscription systems such as Conga, Salesforce, Zuora, BillingPlatform, and OBRM enable rapid setup and early detection of revenue leaks.

Our customers typically achieve over 20X ROI, saving millions within months. Visit

