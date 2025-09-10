IT Support Expert Richard Hermann Shares Key Strategies To Protect WNY Businesses In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the most important steps small and mid-sized businesses in Western New York can take to protect themselves from cyberattacks? In HelloNation's article on cybersecurity essentials for WNY businesses, Richard Hermann of TC Technologies explains how understanding top threats like phishing, ransomware, and data breaches can help companies reduce risk, safeguard sensitive information, and maintain operational stability.

Hermann notes that many smaller businesses underestimate their risk level, assuming cybercriminals are more likely to target larger organizations. However, attackers often view small to mid-sized businesses as easier targets because they may lack robust defenses. Phishing remains a common method used by criminals to gain unauthorized access. These deceptive messages can mimic trusted organizations, making them difficult for untrained employees to detect. This is why security awareness training is critical for every member of the organization.

The article also highlights the growing threat of ransomware. This form of malware locks a business's data until a ransom is paid, often causing severe downtime and financial loss. Hermann emphasizes that without secure, regularly updated backups stored off-site or in the cloud, recovery can be slow or impossible. Data breaches, another major concern, can result in stolen customer records, financial details, and trade secrets. The resulting damage to reputation and potential legal penalties can threaten the survival of a business.

To counter these risks, Hermann outlines several key strategies. Establishing strong firewall defenses provides an essential first barrier against malicious activity. While a quality firewall can block many threats, it should be part of a broader, layered security plan. Layered protection includes antivirus software, intrusion detection, encryption, and scheduled data backups. Each added defense increases the difficulty for attackers to penetrate a system, thereby enhancing overall security.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is another essential measure. By requiring more than one verification step-such as a password combined with a code sent to a mobile device-MFA makes it significantly harder for unauthorized users to gain access to systems. This extra layer is particularly effective against credential theft, one of the most common tactics used by cybercriminals.

The article stresses that cybersecurity should never be approached with a one-size-fits-all mindset. Businesses in Western New York have unique challenges depending on their industry, size, and the sensitivity of the information they handle. Hermann recommends working with local IT partners who understand the specific needs of the region's businesses and can design tailored strategies without overextending budgets.

Regular assessments, such as vulnerability scans and penetration testing, allow organizations to identify weaknesses before attackers exploit them. These evaluations, coupled with ongoing training and awareness programs, keep cybersecurity measures current and effective. Hermann also advises staying informed about emerging threats and regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, GDPR, and New York's SHIELD Act, which set strict standards for data protection.

Equally important, many businesses must remain compliant with PCI-DSS standards if they process credit card transactions. PCI-DSS requires companies to safeguard cardholder data through encryption, access controls, and network monitoring. Hermann emphasizes that noncompliance is one of the most common yet costly mistakes small businesses make. Failing to meet PCI-DSS standards can result in steep fines, loss of the ability to process payments, and heightened exposure to data breaches. For businesses that rely on customer trust and secure transactions, PCI-DSS compliance is a critical part of their cybersecurity strategy.

Compliance not only helps businesses avoid legal and financial penalties but also serves as a framework for implementing security best practices. By integrating firewalls, MFA, backups, training, and compliance measures like PCI-DSS into a comprehensive, customized strategy, small and mid-sized businesses can position themselves to withstand the challenges of the modern cyber landscape.

As Hermann explains in Cybersecurity Essentials for Western NY Businesses: Top Threats & How to Stop Them , proactive defense and ongoing vigilance are the cornerstones of effective cybersecurity. His guidance provides a practical roadmap for organizations seeking to protect their assets, comply with regulations, and operate confidently in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

