Neurones: 6.3% Net Profit In 1St Half 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2025 results Nanterre, September 10, 2025 (after trading) 6.3% net profit in 1 st half 2025

(in millions of euros) H1 2024 2024 H1 2025 * Revenues 402.4 810.4 424.3 Business operating profit ** 40.5 (10.1%) 84.1 (10.4%) 37.4 (8.8%) Operating profit 37.1 (9.2%) 77.9 (9.6%) 33.1 (7.8%) Net financial profit 4.7 10.2 4.8 Income tax (12.6) (24.9) (11.1) Net profit after tax 29.2 (7.3%) 63.2 (7.8%) 26.8 (6.3%) of which, group share 24.5 52.5 22.7 Net cash excluding financial debt *** 256.9 319.5 282.2 Staff at end of period (ppl) 7,001 7,087 7,264

* Financial statements as of June 30, 2025, approved by the Board of Directors on September 10.

** Before cost of bonus shares.

*** Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

As previously announced, the Group posted growth of 5.4% in the first half of the year (including 4.6% with constant structures), despite an unfavorable economic environment.

At the end of the first half-year:



operating profit was confirmed at 7.8% after new social security and tax charges (approximately 0.4% of revenues). It mainly reflects pressure on gross margins (price pressure, slight increase in inter-contract periods, etc.);



net profit, group share, amounted to 5.3% of revenues;

net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased by €25.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.



Outlook

In a persistently uncertain climate, NEURONES confirms its latest forecasts for the full year:



revenues of nearly €850 million, operating profit of approximately 8%.

About NEURONES

With over 7,250 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible





Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

...



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

...

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

...



Attachment

neurones-first-half-2025-results