Mood Board Studios: The Bay Area's Premier Beverage & Wine Photography Studio Rental - Now Booking For Holiday Photo And Video Productions
Crafted for Wine Photography & Beverage Storytelling: Shooting wine and other beverages demands precision and artistry. From controlling reflections on a Cabernet bottle to capturing the sparkle of Champagne in motion, Mood Board Studios was designed for wine and beverage shoots from the ground up.
The space features:
- A curated collection of surfaces and evergreen and seasonal props, filled with stemware, wine openers, and specific wine glass cleaners Spacious shooting area to accommodate stylists, crew, and client teams Set building: 8'x8' movable wall with magnet system for backdrops, set/prep kitchen, furniture, backdrops and surfaces for tabletop and larger sets, and add-on lighting options
Client Review: “We rented this studio for a wine commercial. We had a lot of actors, props, prop cocktails, and more. These were great eventful days, we loved the space, ambiance, and services offered.” ~N.P.
Perfect for: Winery holiday campaigns, tabletop beauty photography, content creation, video projects, brand campaigns, influencer shoots, food and beverage productions, product launches, and much more.
A Blank Slate to Collaborate and Create: While designed for wine photography and beverage projects, the space adapts beautifully for food, product, lifestyle, and portrait shoots. A robust prop library, and multiple styled environments make it a ready-to-go setting for e-commerce campaigns, branding and portraits, editorial spreads, and branded content.
Book Your Shoot: Mood Board Studios is available for full-day and multi-day bookings, plus weekend, hourly or after-hours shoots. Booking dates are filling quickly - secure your spot now.
About Mood Board Studios: Founded by photographer/marketer Megan Steffen Camero, Joella Steffen, and Victor Steffen, Mood Board Studios was built as a blank slate to create. Every element, from layout to amenities, was chosen to make productions smoother, faster, and more inspiring.
Contact:
Mood Board Studios
... | 707-853-7071
moodboard-studios | @themoodboardstudios
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
A video accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment