Chili Shack Partners With The Vargas Dynasty Ahead Of Major Las Vegas Boxing Event

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chili Shack is pleased to announce its partnership with the Vargas Dynasty , marking a significant milestone as Fernando Vargas Jr. prepares to face Callum Walsh on September 13th. The bout, which serves as the co-main event to the highly anticipated Canelo vs. Crawford match streaming live on Netflix, underscores a shared commitment to resilience, legacy, and community pride.For Chili Shack, this collaboration represents more than a sponsorship - it reflects perseverance and determination. Founder Abraham Olivas transformed his life from difficult beginnings to becoming the driving force behind a fast-growing national restaurant brand.“The path here was not easy. It took sacrifice, faith, and relentless work to build Chili Shack into what it is today,” Abraham says.“That's why partnering with Fernando Jr. means so much to me. His journey mirrors our own, fighting for family, fighting against the odds, and striving to claim a place at the top. Win, lose, or draw, Chili Shack stands proudly with Fernando Jr. and the Vargas family.”Chili Shack's Chief Technology Officer, Claudio Garcia, adds that the decision to join forces with the Vargas Dynasty was driven not only by strategy, but also by admiration and respect.“This partnership goes beyond business. Fernando Sr. was my late brother Robert Garcia's hero, and through my brother's passion, I learned to admire the Vargas family's dedication to boxing, community, and youth development. Their efforts to create opportunities for children align with our values at Chili Shack. Supporting them was not just the smart move - it was the right move.”The collaboration coincides with Chili Shack's expansion into Las Vegas, with its first downtown location set to open in October. The brand views this step as a symbolic union: a restaurant born from perseverance, now thriving, aligning with a boxing dynasty that embodies resilience, pride, and commitment to future generations.“We believe the Vargas Dynasty is more than boxing - it is an inspiration to Mexican and Chicano communities nationwide,” says Abraham.“At Chili Shack, we are honored to be part of this story, standing alongside Fernando Jr. as he takes on one of the most important fights of his career.”For more information about Chili Shack, please visit .About Chili ShackFounded by Abraham Olivas, Chili Shack is a family-oriented restaurant brand rooted in authentic Mexican cuisine in Las Vegas.

