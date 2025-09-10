Jennifer Wahl Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Resilience And Innovation

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jennifer Wahl, pioneering lash artist and founder of a global beauty brand, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience and a commitment to excellence have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Wahl explores the importance of evolving dreams while staying true to one's vision, and breaks down how persistence, mentorship, and confidence can drive lasting change.“Never give up on your dreams-but let them evolve. Growth will change your vision. That's not failure, that's progress,” said Wahl.Jennifer's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

