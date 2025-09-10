Permian Basin Med Spa Invites Community to Bubbles & Beauty Event

Discover PicoWay and the Latest in Aesthetic Treatments While Connecting with Community

- Dr. Anna RosinskaMIDLAND , TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Permian Basin Med Spa is excited to announce its upcoming Bubbles & Beauty Event , a complimentary community gathering designed to celebrate aesthetics, self-care, and connection.Event Details:What: Bubbles & Beauty EventWhen: Wednesday, October 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PMWhere: 3316 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703Cost: ComplimentaryAt this special one-day event, guests will have the opportunity to:Meet the Permian Basin Med Spa team and learn more about PicoWay, a cutting-edge laser treatment.Connect with other women in the community in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.Enjoy light refreshments while exploring the latest in beauty and wellness.Attendees will also have access to exclusive event-only savings, plus a chance to win giveaways and prizes throughout the day.“Our goal with the Bubbles & Beauty Event is to create a fun and approachable way for women in our community to connect, discover new treatment options, and enjoy some well-deserved self-care,” said Dr. Anna Rosinska.The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure their spot.👉 Reserve your spot here:About Permian Basin Med SpaPermian Basin Med Spa is dedicated to providing advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments tailored to each individual's needs. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, the team strives to help clients look and feel their best in a supportive and professional environment.

