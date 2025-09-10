Devin Vance, President Of Just Call Classic, Featured In Voyagemia

Just Call Classic, Inc., is a is a family-owned licensed and insured South Florida natural stone restoration and polishing company.

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just Call Classic, Inc., a leading natural stone restoration company serving South Florida's most exclusive residences and mega yachts, is proud to announce that President Devin Vance has been featured in VoyageMIA, a publication dedicated to spotlighting inspiring local entrepreneurs and businesses.

In the feature, Devin shares his journey of building a trusted, family-owned business that has been restoring and preserving marble and natural stone surfaces for nearly 30 years. The article highlights the company's commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and precision, values instilled in Devin by his father and carried forward through every project.

Founded in South Florida, Just Call Classic specializes in marble polishing, stone repair, and luxury yacht restoration services, serving discerning clients who expect nothing less than perfection. Their work can be found aboard world-class superyachts, as well as in high-end residences and estates throughout the region.

This recognition by VoyageMIA comes as Just Call Classic continues to expand its services to meet the growing demands of South Florida's luxury market.

To read Devin Vance's full interview, visit VoyageMIA here.

About Just Call Classic, Inc.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Just Call Classic, Inc. is a licensed and insured natural stone restoration company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Specializing in marble polishing, stone repair, and maintenance, the company serves luxury residences, commercial properties, and mega yachts throughout South Florida. Known for their old-world craftsmanship paired with modern techniques, Just Call Classic is trusted by discerning clients to maintain the beauty and value of their most prized spaces.

For more information, visit .

Charlotte Arkwright

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.