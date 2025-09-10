Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


2025-09-10 11:31:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ;

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - September 10, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2025)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: September 2 to September 5, 2025

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 25 000 26,4717 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 7 452 26,3294 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 25 000 26,5196 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 4 209 067 26,5700 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 25 000 26,7324 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address:

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3D EXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting
Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 40 73 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France
Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi
+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 /

Attachment

  • Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Legal Disclaimer:
