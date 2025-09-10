EXL Teams With Insuremo To Help Insurers Modernize Data Architecture And Speed AI Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering enables insurers to launch new products faster, reduce operational costs and modernize core systems without disruption

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has announced a teaming agreement with InsureMO , the world's leading insurance middleware platform. This collaboration is designed to provide insurers worldwide with a faster, more flexible path to core system modernization, AI integration and digital transformation.

By combining EXL's deep insurance domain expertise and AI capabilities with InsureMO's cloud native digital infrastructure and ecosystem of pre-built products and APIs, insurers can accelerate innovation, simplify policy administration and modernize their legacy systems without disruption or downtime.

A Future-Ready Platform for Scalable Insurance Transformation

“This collaboration gives insurers a smarter, faster path to modernization-without the disruption, downtime or heavy costs typically associated with core system transformation,” said Vishal Chhibbar, executive vice president, chief growth officer and head of international growth markets, EXL.“By combining InsureMO's proven middleware platform with EXL's deep insurance expertise and ready-to-deploy insurance AI solutions, we're offering an agile, lower-risk alternative that enables insurers to innovate and scale with confidence.”

Drawing on EXL's deep experience integrating powerful enterprise AI capabilities into complex insurance workflows and InsureMO's powerful technology platform, the effort is designed to help insurers move beyond monolithic systems and accelerate innovation across underwriting, policy administration, claims, and distribution. With modular, scalable components, insurers can adapt quickly to market changes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

Simplifying Complex Integrations, Accelerating Time to Value

InsureMO's middleware integrates seamlessly with major global placement platforms, such as PSC, Ebix, Steadfast, and the London market, dramatically expanding insurers' reach and operational agility. EXL's expertise in large-scale modernization and insurance AI helps clients add intelligent capabilities, like AI-powered underwriting and automated claims, without having to replace their core systems. This allows insurers to upgrade critical functions quickly, efficiently, and with less disruption.

“This is about enabling insurers to innovate while minimizing risk,” said Rajat Sharma, chief revenue officer at InsureMO.“Our collaboration with EXL brings end-to-end agility-making it possible to deploy and scale digital journeys in weeks, not months.”

Real-World Results Already in Motion

Insurers are already realising tangible benefits. A leading insurer launched a new product within four weeks using the integrated solution, achieving automated underwriting, streamlined policy issuance and reduced operational costs by approximately 30%.

Unlocking the Next Generation of Insurance Innovation

As the industry faces shifting risks, rising customer expectations, and technological disruption, this collaboration offers a powerful path forward: agile, intelligent, and scalable operations without compromise.

“This effort brings together two organisations deeply committed to the insurance industry. It reflects our shared vision for a smarter, faster, and more connected future; powered by data, AI, and industry insight,” said Abhi Bhola, EXL's insurance growth leader for APAC.

To learn more about how EXL and InsureMO are helping insurers modernize operations and scale new opportunities, visit the EXL and InsureMO partnership page .

About EXL

EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] is a global data and AI company that helps leading organisations drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. Leveraging domain expertise, AI, and deep industry knowledge, EXL partners with businesses across insurance, healthcare, banking, retail, and more to transform operations and improve customer experiences. Founded in 1999, EXL is headquartered in New York and has approximately 61,000 employees across six continents. Learn more at .

About InsureMO

InsureMO is a cloud-native, API-first insurance middleware platform that accelerates digital transformation for insurers, brokers, MGAs, and ecosystem partners worldwide. Supporting all lines of business and the entire insurance lifecycle, InsureMO enables rapid product innovation, seamless connectivity, and scalable operations without disrupting legacy core systems. Learn more at

